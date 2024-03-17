Ed Sheeran shares stage with Diljit Dosanjh, sings in Punjabi

Fans were treated to a delightful surprise during singer Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai on Saturday (March 16) as he sang in Punjabi for the first time. Joined by singer Diljit Dosanjh, they performed Sheeran's song "Lover" together. The duo received thunderous applause from the hundreds of fans gathered at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. Later, both artistes shared posts about the memorable moment on Instagram.

Ed shared a video of their performance, capturing the moment as they embraced each other while the crowd erupted in cheers. He captioned the post, "Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come!"

Diljit also shared a short clip of him performing alongside Ed on his Instagram. Diljit adorned a black and golden outfit paired with a red turban for the show, while Ed opted for a black T-shirt and jeans, also playing the guitar. The caption on the video read, "Ed Sheeran singing Punjabi for the first time."

Ed's concert was a part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. The event saw the presence of several celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, among others. Mira took to her Instagram Stories, sharing clips of her daughter Misha dancing as Ed performed on stage. Ed delighted the audience by performing several of his hit songs. Farah also shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "It's on!! @teddysphotos concert!"