Sharmin Segal breaks silence on reception of her ‘Heeramandi’ performance

Sharmin Segal's depiction of Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web-series "Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar" stirred up a hornet's nest of online debates, with many harshly criticising the actress for her "wooden expressions" and "poor" performance. She was also accused of being "rude" in interviews and branded as a "nepo kid" for being related to Bhansali, her uncle.

The relentless trolling led Sharmin to disable the comment section on her Instagram account. Recently, the "Malaal" actress opened up about being trolled and the toll it took on her mental health.

When asked about coping with negative comments on her performance, Sharmin acknowledged that as an actor, dealing with diverse audience reactions is part of the job. She explained to Pinkvilla, "I've been focusing on my mental health for many years, not just during my acting career. Once you start understanding yourself better, it becomes easier to realise that you live in a vast world filled with people holding many opinions."

Sharmin also stressed the importance of staying positive in her profession. "I chose this profession to engage with an audience, so I was prepared for all kinds of reactions. There has been a lot of love, too. Sometimes, we let negativity drown out the positivity," she remarked.

Despite the wave of negative comments and trolling related to her performance, Sharmin has faced the situation with grace and spirit by focusing on the bright side. "Initially, the negativity did affect me. I felt uneasy for a few days. Then it became about having an ongoing conversation with myself. You think about your thoughts, reflect on them, and that's what shapes your sense of morality and ethics," she added.

On "The Great Indian Kapil Show", Sharmin shared that she had to audition 16 times to land the role of Alamzeb.

Sharmin noted that despite the criticism, she received support from a sparse section of the audience, stating, "Over time, the negativity didn't bother me much as I learned to filter it out. Some people share positive comments, and I can't overlook that. They made an effort to say something kind about me, and it wouldn't be right to focus solely on the negative remarks."

The actress further stressed that despite the trolling, she holds the audience's opinions in high regard. "If it's constructive, I'm willing to keep my mind open. But if it's not, you have to focus on the love you receive. My messages are brimming with affection. While negativity often dominates the spotlight because people love to talk about it, there's a ton of positivity too, and I need to embrace that as well," Sharmin stated.