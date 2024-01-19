Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years?

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborated on the blockbuster film "Devdas" 22 years ago. According to the latest reports, the duo is likely to reunite for another film soon. Bhansali initially announced his film "Inshallah" with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in 2019; however, the film which was slated for a theatrical release in 2020, did not commence shooting.

The latest news regarding the film is that Bhansali has put a hold on his dream project "Baiju Bawra", starring Ranveer Singh, as he is now keen on directing "Inshallah" with Shah Rukh Khan, according to a report on India.com.

Several Indian media outlets have reported that the "Dunki" actor and Bhansali have already had multiple meetings regarding this film. The light-hearted romantic comedy is expected to be made soon. Reports also suggest that the lead female role might be played by Deepika Padukone instead of Alia Bhatt.

The storyline of "Inshallah" centres on a couple spanning different generations who develop feelings for each other. A man in his forties experiences love for a woman younger than him, prompted by his bedridden father's condition. The father decides to transfer his wealth to his son, but with the condition that the son must fall in love and improve his lifestyle as per the father's wish.

Reports also hint that the production has already begun, and fans might receive the announcement of "Inshallah" very soon.