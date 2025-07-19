TV & Film
Sat Jul 19, 2025 05:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 05:20 PM

Shah Rukh Khan sustains injury on ‘King’ set, advised month-long rest

SRK earns spot among top 10 most handsome men, sole Indian to do so

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sustained an injury while shooting for his upcoming film "King", temporarily halting production. The incident occurred during the filming of an intense sequence at a studio in Mumbai. Although details of the injury remain undisclosed, sources have confirmed it to be a muscular issue and not of serious concern.

Khan has reportedly travelled to the United States for medical attention and has been advised to take a month-long break before returning to the set. Consequently, the film's shooting schedule planned between July and August has been cancelled. Production is expected to resume after September, depending on his recovery.

"He has been asked to return to work with caution," a source stated, adding that the recovery process is being taken seriously despite the injury being minor.

"King" is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Suhana Khan and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. While reports suggest the inclusion of Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor, no official cast announcement has been made yet.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently confirmed his involvement in the film. In an interview, he shared how Shah Rukh Khan personally approached him for the role, despite it being a smaller part. 

The film remains in production, with a release date yet to be finalised.

