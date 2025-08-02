Shah Rukh Khan wins first National Film Award for ‘Jawan’

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the very first time in his 30-year-long career. The 59-year-old actor was jointly honoured alongside Vikrant Massey for their performances in "Jawan" and "12th Fail", respectively, at the 71st National Film Awards.

In a heartfelt video message posted on Instagram, the actor expressed feeling "overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility." With his right arm in a sling due to an injury sustained while filming his upcoming project "King", Shah Rukh shared that the recognition serves as a reminder that his work matters.

"A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema," said the actor. He added that the honour was not a finish line but fuel to continue striving, learning, and giving back to the world of cinema.

Shah Rukh was recognised for his performance in Atlee's blockbuster action-thriller "Jawan", where he portrayed dual roles as Army officer Vikram Rathore and his son, jailor Azad. The film grossed over ₹1,100 crore at the global box office.

Thanking the jury and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, he also acknowledged filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Siddharth Anand, and especially Atlee. "Thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in 'Jawan' and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award. Atlee sir, this is like you say, 'mass'," he added.

The actor extended his appreciation to his management team, whom he credited for their constant support and for bearing with his "eccentricities and impatience". He also mentioned his wife and children, thanking them for allowing him space to pursue his passion despite the toll it takes on family life.

"Thank you for all the cheers and all the tears," he said to his fans, ending the message by assuring them of his return to the big screen soon.

Winners of the 71st National Film Awards

Best Feature Film – "12th Fail"

Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan ("Jawan"), Vikrant Massey ("12th Fail")

Best Actress – Rani Mukerji ("Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway")

Best Director – Sudipto Sen ("The Kerala Story")

Best Popular Film – "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani"

Best Social Awareness Film – "Sam Bahadur"

Best Hindi Film – "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery"

Best Bengali Film – "Deep Freeze"

Best Choreography – "Dhindhora Baje Re" ("Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani")

Best Lyricist – "Ooru Palletooru" ("Balagam")

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao ("Chaleya", "Jawan")

Best Playback Singer (Male) – PVNS Rohit ("Premisthunna", "Baby")

Best Music Direction – "Vaathi" (Tamil

Best Background Score – "Animal"

Best Make-up – Shrikant Desai ("Sam Bahadur")

Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divya Gambhir, Nidhi Gambhir ("Sam Bahadur")

Best Production Design – "Everyone is a Hero" ("Mohandas")

Best Editing – "Pookkaalam"

Best Sound Design – "Animal"

Best Screenplay – "Baby" (Telugu)

Best Dialogue – "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai"

Best Cinematography – "The Kerala Story"

Best Action Direction – "Hanu-Man" (Telugu, stunt choreography)