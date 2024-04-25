Is Salman Khan a big Anime fan?

Salman Khan's latest fashion choice has sparked speculation that the Bollywood star might be a fan of anime. The actor attended the premiere of the Netflix series "Heeramandi" on Wednesday to support filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who created the series. Khan's outfit at the event drew attention for featuring characters from popular anime series like Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball Z.

Khan arrived at the premiere location with heightened security, donning a black shirt paired with distinctive white pants adorned with anime characters. The unique design of his trousers, bearing resemblances to Goku from Dragon Ball Z and Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer, has intrigued fans of anime and Japanese Manga.

The actor's appearance at the premiere was closely guarded, particularly following a recent security threat. Two individuals fired gunshots outside Salman Khan's residence, prompting increased security measures. While Khan himself has not publicly commented on the incident, his father, Salim Khan, addressed the situation, expressing assurance in the police protection provided.

Looking ahead, Salman Khan is anticipated to commence filming for his next project, "Sikandar," in May, under tight security protocols. In response to the recent security breach, Khan's team will assume control of the shoot location well in advance to ensure safety measures are in place before the actor's arrival on set.