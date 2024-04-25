TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Apr 25, 2024 11:55 AM
Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:05 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Is Salman Khan a big Anime fan?

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Apr 25, 2024 11:55 AM Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:05 PM
Is Salman Khan a big Anime fan?
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan's latest fashion choice has sparked speculation that the Bollywood star might be a fan of anime. The actor attended the premiere of the Netflix series "Heeramandi" on Wednesday to support filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who created the series. Khan's outfit at the event drew attention for featuring characters from popular anime series like Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball Z.

Khan arrived at the premiere location with heightened security, donning a black shirt paired with distinctive white pants adorned with anime characters. The unique design of his trousers, bearing resemblances to Goku from Dragon Ball Z and Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer, has intrigued fans of anime and Japanese Manga.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The actor's appearance at the premiere was closely guarded, particularly following a recent security threat. Two individuals fired gunshots outside Salman Khan's residence, prompting increased security measures. While Khan himself has not publicly commented on the incident, his father, Salim Khan, addressed the situation, expressing assurance in the police protection provided.

Preity Zinta begins filming for ‘Lahore 1947’
Read more

Preity Zinta begins filming for ‘Lahore 1947’

Looking ahead, Salman Khan is anticipated to commence filming for his next project, "Sikandar," in May, under tight security protocols. In response to the recent security breach, Khan's team will assume control of the shoot location well in advance to ensure safety measures are in place before the actor's arrival on set.

 

Related topic:
Salman KhanAnimedemon slayerDragon Ball ZGokuNezuko Kamadojapanese mangaheeramandiHeeramandi premiereSanjay Leela Bhansali
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Lawrence Bishnoi issues final warning to Salman Khan after firing at his house

Lawrence Bishnoi issues final warning to Salman Khan after firing at his house

1w ago

Movie Review: Padmaavat

6y ago

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities turn ‘talk of the globe’

1m ago

KIFF 2024 to celebrate cinema with lineup of 219 films from 39 countries

4m ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: The Master of Grandeur

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: The Master of Grandeur

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংলাপের মাধ্যমে আঞ্চলিক বিরোধ-উত্তেজনা নিরসন করতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘আমাদের অবশ্যই সব ধরনের আগ্রাসন ও নৃশংসতার বিরুদ্ধে কথা বলতে হবে এবং যুদ্ধকে “না” বলতে হবে।’

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

‘হিট অ্যালার্ট’ রোববার পর্যন্ত বাড়ল, আপাতত বড় পরিসরে বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা নেই

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification