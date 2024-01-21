Living a pop culture fantasy

Anica Hossain shares her cosplaying experience – how she got into it, what it takes to cosplay, and how enthusiasts can get into this art form of brining fictional characters to life.

Anica was in the 7th grade when, after watching YouTube compilation videos of people cosplaying as League of Legends characters from different countries, she herself wanted to try cosplaying. She attempted her first ever cosplay in 2015 where she cosplayed as Lulu, the Fae Sorceress, from League of Legends.

Since then, Anica has gone on to cosplay many popular characters including Korra from The Legend of Korra, Shinobu from Demon Slayer, Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, Yor Forger from Spy x Family, and many more. Currently, Anica has plans to cosplay characters like Toph and Azula from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Viper from Valorant.

"I think one of my favourite things about cosplaying is the initial planning and designing process," says Anica. "When I started cosplaying, I was in high school, so I barely had enough money to spend and I would have to come up with low-cost ways to execute my ideas. Once I was done sketching out how I wanted my outfit to be, what my budget would be, and what materials I wanted to use, the shopping and crafting part would begin. If my cosplays are fabric-based, my mother helps me with them because I don't know how to sew properly. As for the props, one of the things that helped with crafting was watching Art Attack when I was young, so I would find DIY videos on YouTube and try to make my own versions of the props by improvising. It's a long process that requires a lot of time and patience but I love exploring and finding new innovative ways to craft something."

"Currently, I am completing my undergrad while doing part-time work, so I can finance my cosplays," adds Anica. "However, I barely get the time to do so. Some of the outfits for my last few cosplays were store-bought. It is less stressful and I get to dress up as my favourite characters, but I still prefer making my own outfit and props because it has its own satisfaction."

Personally, Anica prefers cosplaying at home and taking pictures by herself. She feels more comfortable that way as she feels socially awkward when talking to strangers. However, cosplaying at conventions is also a fun experience for her, especially since she gets to meet other cosplayers and pop culture enthusiasts who like the same things as her.

"I always visit one or two conventions every year and I look forward to meeting a few friends I made through these events," says Anica. "Another thing about cosplaying at these events is that people will compliment you and want to take pictures of you for the effort you put into your cosplay. It's cool to see people making Reels and other amazing content of various cosplayers at the events."

As for those eager to get into cosplaying themselves, Anica suggests that they do so for the admiration and love they have for the character.

"Do it for yourself and don't worry about what others might think of you as long as you are happy and enjoying what you are doing," she says. "The process of making your own costume may be tedious but do not give up because the hard work is worth it in the end. It always feels nice when people praise you for your hard work."