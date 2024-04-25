Preity Zinta begins filming for ‘Lahore 1947’

Preity Zinta may have recently captivated netizens' attention with her appearances during the Punjab Kings matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League. However, she has now returned to her forte, gracing the silver screen once again. The actress has commenced shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's period drama "Lahore 1947", where she stars opposite Sunny Deol.

The actor treated fans to a delightful glimpse behind the scenes of the film's production, sharing a series of captivating photos on social media. Preity expressed her excitement by posting snapshots from the film set, providing fans with an intriguing peek into the world of "Lahore 1947".

Preity shared a photo of the film's clapperboard, captioning it, "On set for Lahore 1947." Another image captured a candid moment between the actor and director Rajkumar Santoshi, hinting at the camaraderie behind the scenes.

Fans expressed their excitement about Preity's return to acting. One Instagram user responded, "Woww!! Can't wait to see you on the big screen (heart eyes emojis)." Another person wrote, "Yesss the prettiest woman @realpz is back." A fan asked, "Preity Zinta comeback?"

"Lahore 1947", produced by Aamir Khan Productions, stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film was officially announced in October last year, attracting attention for its impressive cast and promising storyline. Adding to the anticipation, veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast in important roles. Additionally, the movie will feature Sunny appearing on screen with his eldest son Karan Deol, who debuted in Sunny's 2019 directorial, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

It's worth noting that Preity's previous film, "Bhaiaji Superhit", also starred Sunny in 2018. The two have previously appeared together in films like "Faz" (2001), "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy" (2003), and "Heroes" (2008).

Regarding producer Aamir, he and Preity were paired in Farhan Akhtar's 2001 iconic directorial debut, "Dil Chahta Hai". "Lahore 1947" marks the first collaboration between Preity and Rajkumar Santoshi, signaling her return to the screen after a hiatus of six years.