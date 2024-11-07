‘Veer Zaara’ celebrates 20 years with global re-release, featuring iconic deleted song

To mark the 20th anniversary of Yash Chopra's timeless romance, "Veer Zaara", starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, the film is set for an international re-release across 600 screens on November 7.

This global revival will give fans in multiple countries—including Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar—the chance to experience the legendary love story on the big screen, many for the first time.

In a special treat for audiences, the re-release version will include the iconic deleted song "Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan," marking its debut within the film itself. "Veer Zaara," a love story transcending borders and cultures, continues to resonate with its narrative of sacrifice, resilience, and hope.

The film not only features Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles but also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, and Manoj Bajpayee.

"'Veer Zaara' has a cult following across the globe, and on its 20th anniversary, we wanted to re-release this iconic love story for fans to savour worldwide," shared Nelson D'Souza, vice president of International Distribution at Yash Raj Films. He emphasised that this re-release is a response to fans' overwhelming requests on social media and through fan mail, honouring their dedication to the film.

Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, the film follows the story of an Indian Air Force pilot, Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), and a Pakistani woman, Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta).

The film will now be shown in major international markets, including the USA, Canada, the UAE, the UK, Germany, France, Australia, Singapore, and South Africa, among others.