Fardeen Khan returns after 14 years

As the release date of the highly anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali series "Heeramandi" comes closer, audiences have been receiving more glimpses of the grandeur the director is going to bring to the screen.

The ensemble cast compromising of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal has created buzz since its announcement.

Recently, with the announcement of four new characters in the cast of the series, including popular Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, audiences have received a pleasant surprise with his comeback in particular. Fardeen will return to the screen after 14 years of hiatus.

In the new poster, the actor is seen wearing regal attire whilst slouching on a couch with a tray full of jewellery spread in front of him.

The caption reads, "Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed!"

Along with Fardeen, Sekhar Suman and his son Adhayayan Suman have also joined the star-studded cast. Furthermore, Taha Shah Badussha is set to portray the role of "Tajdar" in "Heeramandi".

The series explores the cultural reality of "Heeramandi" or Diamond Bazaar, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. It will premiere on Netflix on May 1.