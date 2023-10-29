Ed Sheeran returns to India with '+ - = ÷ x Tour', tickets go live

Ed Sheeran is making a grand return to India in 2024 as part of his +- = x Mathematics Tour, with a scheduled performance at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16. This concert marks his third visit to the country and is a highlight of his Asian tour in early 2024. Tickets for the tour became available to the general public already.

He is going to make a unique change during his + – = ÷ x tour by introducing a full band for the first time. The tour commenced in Dublin in April 2022, showcasing material from his six albums, along with the highly anticipated 2023 release, Autumn Variations.

Ed Sheeran's India journey began in 2015 when he first performed at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. He followed it up with another memorable gig at Jio World Garden in the Bandra Kurla Complex in November 2017, despite having sustained injuries in a bicycle accident just a month before. The event also featured an opening act by singer-songwriter Lauv, who has since gained a significant following in India.

Now, Ed Sheeran is returning to India for the third time, promising an unforgettable night filled with incredible music and unmatched vibes.