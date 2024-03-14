Music
Thu Mar 14, 2024 02:59 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 03:08 PM

Ed Sheeran desires to collaborate with Shah Rukh, recreates his signature pose

Thu Mar 14, 2024 02:59 PM
Ed Sheeran desires to collaborate with Shah Rukh, recreates his signature pose
Photos: Collected

As Ed Sheeran gears up for the grand finale of his "+–=÷×" tour in Mumbai this weekend, the British singer-songwriter has been immersing himself in the vibrant world of Bollywood. The 33-year-old sensation has been spotted dancing with celebrities and vibing to popular Bollywood tunes, much to the excitement of his fans.

The musician has recently shared a video on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen recreating Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose from the title track of the film "Om Shanti Om." The heartwarming moment was made even more special as Sheeran was joined by none other than SRK himself, who embraced the singer with a warm hug and a kiss. The video, shot by "Om Shanti Om" director Farah Khan, quickly went viral, garnering immense love and adoration from fans worldwide.

"This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…," Sheeran captioned the video, showcasing the camaraderie and affection shared between the two stars. Farah Khan, expressing her happiness, commented, "If this was the last thing I directed I'll die happy."

In an interview with Zoom, Sheeran expressed his desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, labeling him as the "biggest star" in Bollywood. When asked about his interest in working with Bollywood actors, Sheeran enthusiastically replied, "A 100 % yes, sign me up. I'd love to be involved with them musically as well. I really like the energy, and I know I keep saying the word energy, but there is a very vibrant, positive energy around Bollywood."

 

Sheeran's admiration for Bollywood was further evident as he grooved to the popular Telugu song "Butta Bomma," alongside Indian playback singer Armaan Malik. The duo, captured in a video shared by Malik on Instagram, showcased Sheeran effortlessly mastering the dance steps from the hit track of the film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo," concluding with a playful imitation of Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose.

This isn't Sheeran's first try at India's vibrant entertainment scene. Reflecting on his previous visit to Mumbai in 2015, the global superstar expressed his appreciation for Bollywood's infectious energy, describing it as "completely new" and "really cool."

With his upcoming concert promising to be a spectacular event, fans can expect Sheeran to bring his infectious energy and love for Bollywood to the stage, creating unforgettable memories for all in attendance.

Ed Sheeran Shah Rukh Khan Om Shanti Om
