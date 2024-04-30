Jashore records year's highest temperature at 43.8°C

The year's highest temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the southwestern district of Jashore this afternoon.

Abul Kalam Mallick, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star, adding that it was the highest temperature recorded in Bangladesh this year.

He also said 43.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chuadanga today. Meanwhile, the highest temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius.

When asked about rain, the meteorologist said it may rain between May 2 to 7.

Yesterday, the temperature in Chuadanga was recorded at 43 degrees, till then the year's highest temperature. At that time, the temperature in Jashore was 42.8 degrees Celsius.