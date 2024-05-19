Babar Ali: Another Bangladeshi summits Mount Everest

Babar Ali successfully summited Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, at 8:30am local time (8:45am Bangladesh time) today. He is the first Bangladeshi to achieve this feat in the last 11 years.

Babar, a doctor by profession, is a prolific climber, having summited 11 of the world's highest peaks in the Himalayas since 2014.

Photo: Collected

Starting his adventure on April 1 this time, he reached the Everest base camp on April 10, reads a press release issued by his organisation, Vertical Dreamers.

To acclimatise to the extreme conditions, Babar went up to Everest Camp II on April 26 and then returned to the base, sitting tight for the right weather to begin the real journey.

Photo: Collected

His journey to the peak finally began on May 14, reaching Camp II later in the day, then Camp III yesterday, and Camp IV early today.

Babar climbed the rest of the way to the peak, known as the Death Zone, during the early light on May 19, becoming the latest Bangladeshi to summit Everest.

Photo: Collected

Turning his focus, Babar now looks to create history, setting his course towards Mount Lhotse, the fourth-highest peak in the world. Succeeding at this goal would make him the first Bangladeshi to summit this peak.

Before him, Musa Ibrahim (2010), MA Muhit (2011), Nishat Majumder (2012), and Wasfia Nazreen (2012) successfully summited Mount Everest. Mentionable, Mohammed Khaled Hossain had also summited Mount Everest in 2013 but passed away on his way down.