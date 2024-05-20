Iran's President Raisi, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash, official says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, May 19, 2024. Iran's Presidency/WANA via REUTERS

10:00am, May 20 (Bangladesh time)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather, an Iranian official said on Monday, after search teams located the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province.

"President Raisi, the foreign minister and all the passengers in the helicopter were killed in the crash," the senior Iranian official told Reuters, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Iran's Mehr news agency confirmed the deaths, reporting that "all passengers of the helicopter carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister were martyred".

An Iranian official earlier told Reuters the helicopter carrying Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was completely burned in the crash on Sunday.

State TV reported that images from the site showed the aircraft slammed into a mountain peak, although there was no official word on the cause of the crash.

State news agency IRNA said Raisi was flying in a U.S.-made Bell 212 helicopter.

9:10am, May 20

Iranian President Raisi feared dead as helicopter wreckage found

Hopes are fading that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister have survived a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather, an Iranian official said on Monday after search teams located the wreckage.

"President Raisi's helicopter was completely burned in the crash ... unfortunately, all passengers are feared dead," the official told Reuters.

Rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday.

9:02am, May 20

Rescue vehicles are seen following a crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, in Varzaqan, East Azerbaijan Province, Iran, May 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Iran state TV says 'no sign' of life in president's helicopter

Iran's state television said Monday there was "no sign" of life among passengers of the helicopter which was carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials, reports AFP.

"Upon finding the helicopter, there was no sign of the helicopter passengers being alive as of yet," state TV reported.

8:34am, May 20

Helicopter of Iran's President Raisi found, situation 'not good': Red Crescent

The chief of Iran's Red Crescent said Monday that the missing helicopter which was carrying President Ebrahim Raisi had been found but the situation was "not good".

Iranians pray for President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Valiasr Square in central Tehran on May 19, 2024. A helicopter in the convoy Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian was involved in "an accident" in East Azerbaijan province in poor weather conditions on May 19, state television reported. Photo: ATTA KENARE / AFP

"The helicopter has been found. Now, we are moving toward the helicopter," said Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand, adding "the situation is not good."

8:42am, May 20

China 'deeply concerned' over Iran president's helicopter accident

China said on Monday it was "deeply concerned" after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter went missing in what Tehran's state media described as an accident, and pledged to help the rescue operation.

01:42am, May 20

An ambulance and other vehicles drive on a foggy road following a crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, in Varzaqan , East Azerbaijan Province, Iran, May 19, 2024 in this screen grab from a video. Iranian Red Crescent Society/Handout via REUTERS

What we know about Iranian president's helicopter 'accident'

Uncertainty hung over the fate of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi after state media said his helicopter had an accident on Sunday in poor weather in a western province.

Iran launched a large-scale search and rescue operation in the fog-shrouded mountain area of East Azerbaijan province.

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei said "the Iranian people should not worry" about the country and voiced hope Raisi and the others aboard would be found in good health.

01:31am, May 20

This grab taken from handout video footage released by the IRINN Iranian state television network on May 19, 2024 shows the Islamic republic's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) on board a helicopter in the Jolfa region of Iran's western province of East Azerbaijan. A helicopter in the convoy of the Iranian president was involved in "an accident" in East Azerbaijan province on May 19, state televsion reported, without specifying if the president was on board. Photo: IRINN / AFP

What happens if an Iranian president dies in office?

Rescuers in Iran were racing on Sunday to find the crash site of a helicopter that was carrying President Ebrahim Raisi to find out the fate of all those on board. Below is brief outline of what Iran's constitution says happens if a president is incapacitated or dies in office:

According to article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution, if a president dies in office the first vice president takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state.

A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

8:26pm, May 19

A helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, near the Iran-Azerbaijan border, May 19, 2024. The helicopter with Raisi on board later crashed. IRNA/Reuters

Iran helicopter crash: Information coming from crash site concerning

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan, an Iranian official told Reuters.

The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash".

