Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 7, 2024 11:10 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 11:28 AM

Most Viewed

Music

Ed Sheeran wins first Emmy for original music and lyrics in ‘Ted Lasso’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 7, 2024 11:10 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 11:28 AM
Ed Sheeran wins first Emmy for original music and lyrics in ‘Ted Lasso’
Photo: Collected

Ed Sheeran secures another trophy for his collection, clinching an Emmy on Saturday night for the best original music and lyrics in a television show at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys, delayed by the strikes from writers and actors last year.

Other contenders included songs from "Ginny & Georgia", "The L Word: Generation Q", "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" and "Ted Lasso" (double-nominated, with only one of the songs credited to Sheeran), along with "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sheeran received his first Emmy nomination for the track "A Beautiful Game", featured in "Ted Lasso's" season three finale and produced by Max Martin. Notably, Sheeran was absent from the event and did not attend to accept the award.

This award recognises a song or score crafted expressly for a television series. Cinco Paul, the recipient last year, contributed original material for "Schmigadoon!"

"Ted Lasso" secured another victory as it clinched the award for the best guest actor in a comedy series, with Sam Richardson taking the honour at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys. The Apple TV+ comedy remains an Emmys' favourite, boasting 61 nominations and 13 wins as of now. 

Jungkook to collaborate with Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran for new album
Read more

Jungkook to collaborate with Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran for new album

The Creative Arts ceremony, spanning two days, is presenting nearly 100 television awards, predominantly in technical categories, preceding the televised Primetime Emmys broadcast on January 15. Additionally, an edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys is scheduled to air on January 13 at 8:00pm ET/PT on FXX.

Related topic:
Emmy awardsEd SheeranTed Lasso
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Take the director’s chair in Ed Sheeran’s new music videos

Take the director’s chair in Ed Sheeran’s new music videos

Ed Sheeran to release Fall album, 'Autumn Variations'

Ed Sheeran returns to India with '+ - = ÷ x Tour', tickets go live

Game of Thrones breaks Emmy record with 12 wins

'Songwriter' - an intimate look at Ed Sheeran's creative process

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটের আগেই ব্যালটে সিল: প্রিসাইডিং কর্মকর্তা আটক

পুলিশ জানায়, কারা ভোট শুরুর আগে ব্যালটে সিল মারায় জড়িত, তা জানতে জিজ্ঞাসাবাদের জন্য প্রিসাইডিং অফিসারকে আটক করা হয়েছে।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

বিপুল উপস্থিতি প্রমাণ করেছে ভোট বজর্নকারীদের জনগণ বর্জন করেছে: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification