Ed Sheeran wins first Emmy for original music and lyrics in ‘Ted Lasso’

Ed Sheeran secures another trophy for his collection, clinching an Emmy on Saturday night for the best original music and lyrics in a television show at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys, delayed by the strikes from writers and actors last year.

Other contenders included songs from "Ginny & Georgia", "The L Word: Generation Q", "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" and "Ted Lasso" (double-nominated, with only one of the songs credited to Sheeran), along with "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story".

Sheeran received his first Emmy nomination for the track "A Beautiful Game", featured in "Ted Lasso's" season three finale and produced by Max Martin. Notably, Sheeran was absent from the event and did not attend to accept the award.

This award recognises a song or score crafted expressly for a television series. Cinco Paul, the recipient last year, contributed original material for "Schmigadoon!"

"Ted Lasso" secured another victory as it clinched the award for the best guest actor in a comedy series, with Sam Richardson taking the honour at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys. The Apple TV+ comedy remains an Emmys' favourite, boasting 61 nominations and 13 wins as of now.

The Creative Arts ceremony, spanning two days, is presenting nearly 100 television awards, predominantly in technical categories, preceding the televised Primetime Emmys broadcast on January 15. Additionally, an edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys is scheduled to air on January 13 at 8:00pm ET/PT on FXX.