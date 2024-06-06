‘Living Room Session’ drops melodious ‘Rongila’ featuring Masha Islam

Music
Photo: Screengrab from the music video

Pavel Areen's musical project "Living Room Session" has officially released a new episode, featuring Masha Islam performing "Rongila". This classic, originally written by Palli Kabi Jasimuddin and composed by Sachin Dev Burman, has been given a fresh arrangement by Pavel Areen himself, adding a contemporary touch to the beautiful song.

The new episode from the ongoing first season of the show, which was filmed at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), premiered today on the "Living Room Session" YouTube channel, presented by Time Zone.

Thronged with an amalgamation of musical instruments, beginning with the soothing melodies of a harmonica and a banjo, the song is undeniably complemented by Masha's vocal prowess.

The inaugural season of the "Living Room Session" comprises eight remixed tracks and one original song, highlighting a mix of renowned and up-and-coming artistes. The impressive roster features Kona, Oyshee, Imran Mahmudul, Masha Islam, Jahid Nirob, Innima Roshni, Kazal Dewan, and the latest addition, Mujib Pardeshi.

Mushroom Entertainment is responsible for distributing the sessions, while Butter Communication manages audio production and Maruf Raihan has directed the video.

