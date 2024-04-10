Living Room Session: Imran and Pavel weave together ‘Gole Male Pirit Koro Na’

Popular musician Imran made a special appearance on Pavel Areen's living room session. Instead of performing one of his songs, Imran surprised everyone by singing the beloved folk song "Gole Male Pirit Koro Na," with lyrics and tunes by Satishchandra Gosai.

Reflecting on the song, Imran remarked, "This song holds immense popularity, but my rendition brings a unique twist. This genre isn't my usual specialty, so I hope the audience sees me in a new light. Pavel Bhai's composition beautifully complements the essence of the song, and I'm confident that audiences will appreciate his interpretation."

Video of Gole Male Pirit Koro Na | Imran Mahmudul | TIME ZONE Living Room Session with Pavel Areen | Season 1

Since the launch of his "Living Room Session" journey, Pavel Areen has consistently captivated audiences with successive renditions of songs by Bengali singers and saints.

Discussing the song "Gole Male Pirit Koro Na," Pavel explained, "'Living Room Session' aims to preserve the authentic essence of our traditional songs and pass them down to the younger generation. That's why we specifically chose Imran to sing it. I anticipate that the audience will enjoy experiencing a different side of Imran, unfamiliar to them."

The song was released on the Living Room Session YouTube channel at 7:00 PM on the occasion of Chaand Raat.