Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Apr 10, 2024 09:27 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 10:01 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Living Room Session: Imran and Pavel weave together ‘Gole Male Pirit Koro Na’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Apr 10, 2024 09:27 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 10:01 PM
Living Room Session: Imran and Pavel weave together ‘Gole Male Pirit Koro Na’
Photo: Courtesy

Popular musician Imran made a special appearance on Pavel Areen's living room session. Instead of performing one of his songs, Imran surprised everyone by singing the beloved folk song "Gole Male Pirit Koro Na," with lyrics and tunes by Satishchandra Gosai.

Reflecting on the song, Imran remarked, "This song holds immense popularity, but my rendition brings a unique twist. This genre isn't my usual specialty, so I hope the audience sees me in a new light. Pavel Bhai's composition beautifully complements the essence of the song, and I'm confident that audiences will appreciate his interpretation."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Since the launch of his "Living Room Session" journey, Pavel Areen has consistently captivated audiences with successive renditions of songs by Bengali singers and saints.

Discussing the song "Gole Male Pirit Koro Na," Pavel explained, "'Living Room Session' aims to preserve the authentic essence of our traditional songs and pass them down to the younger generation. That's why we specifically chose Imran to sing it. I anticipate that the audience will enjoy experiencing a different side of Imran, unfamiliar to them."

‘Living Room Session’: Jahid Nirob, Pavel Areen collaborate for ‘Hey Namaji’
Read more

‘Living Room Session’: Jahid Nirob, Pavel Areen collaborate for ‘Hey Namaji’

The song was released on the Living Room Session YouTube channel at 7:00 PM on the occasion of Chaand Raat.

Related topic:
Pavel AreenLiving Room SessionImran Mahmudul
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kona’s ‘Bhalobeshe Sokhi’ kicks off ‘Living Room Session’

Shakib Khan leaves for Oman

Shakib Khan leaves for Oman

From apprentice to collaborator: Imran composes song for his ‘guru’ Habib

From apprentice to collaborator: Imran composes song for his ‘guru’ Habib

Imran to sing in four Indian languages

Imran to sing in four Indian languages

[WATCH] An evening with Bangla fusion band Chirkutt

|বাংলাদেশ

‘৩৪ বছরে ঈদের আগের দিন গাবতলীতে এত কম যাত্রী দেখিনি’

যাত্রী সংকটে বাতিল হচ্ছে ট্রিপ, স্বল্প যাত্রী নিয়ে লোকসানে ছাড়ছে বাস।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রুমা-থানচিতে ৫ কেজির বেশি চাল বহনে বাধা আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনীর

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification