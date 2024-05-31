Music
Fri May 31, 2024
'Living Room Session' drops new episode featuring Mujib Pardeshi's 'Mon Tore'

Fri May 31, 2024
‘Living Room Session’ drops new episode featuring Mujib Pardeshi’s ‘Mon Tore’
Photo: Courtesy

Pavel Areen's musical project "Living Room Session" has unveiled another episode, this time showcasing the legendary Mujib Pardeshi's rendition of "Mon Tore Parlam Na Bujhaite". This folk classic, originally written and composed by Hasan Motiur Rahman, has been re-arranged by Pavel Areen, adding a fresh twist to a beloved song.

Mujib Pardeshi is a revered figure in Bengali music, with a career spanning over four decades. His songs have resonated with millions, making him an integral part of Bengali cultural heritage. Now, his timeless voice graces the "Living Room Session", a musical project spearheaded by Pavel Areen that seeks to blend tradition with modernity.

The episode was released yesterday on the "Living Room Session" YouTube channel, presented by Time Zone.

Pavel Areen expressed his admiration for Mujib Pardeshi, highlighting his humble nature and significant contributions to Bengali folk music. "Though familiar with his music for a long time, I personally got to know him in 2015. He is our Chirkutt band member Jahid Nirob's uncle, we also affectionately call him mama."

"His participation in our session was a privilege; he responded to my invitation without hesitation, sang beautifully, and shared stories of his illustrious career throughout the night," said Pavel.

When asked why he chose Hasan Motiur Rahman's "Mon Tore Parlam Na Bujhaite" for the session, Pavel explained, "I've always loved this song for its simplicity and beautiful presentation. The blend of melody and lyrics is exceptional. I've long envisioned giving this song a new sound. I'm deeply grateful to Hasan Motiur uncle, a distinguished lyricist and composer, for allowing us to present his creation."

The first season of the "Living Room Session" features a mix of eight remixed tracks and one original song, showcasing a blend of celebrated and emerging artistes. The impressive lineup of the "Living Room Session" includes Kona, Oyshee, Imran Mahmudul, Masha Islam, Jahid Nirob, Innima Roshni, Kazal Dewan and the latest addition Mujib Pardeshi. 

Mushroom Entertainment oversees the distribution of the sessions, while Butter Communication and Maruf Raihan handle audio and video production, respectively.
 

