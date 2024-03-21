Music
'Living Room Session': Jahid Nirob, Pavel Areen collaborate for 'Hey Namaji'

‘Living Room Session’: Jahid Nirob, Pavel Areen collaborate for ‘Hey Namaji’
Photo: Screengrab from music video

The "Living Room Session with Pavel Areen" has unveiled its rendition of the Nazrul Sangeet "Hey Namaji", performed by singer and music director Jahid Nirob. This soulful song was released on the "Living Room Session's" YouTube channel today, marking the third production curated by musician Pavel Areen for the first season of his musical project.

Elated with the collaboration, Jahid Nirob took to his social handle saying, "I am glad to be a part of this arrangement. Grateful to everybody associated with this programme. The song 'Hey Namaji' is very close to our hearts, I hope the listeners will like it."

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The track was originally penned by National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and sung by Abbasuddin Ahmed. Pavel Areen has rearranged the music for the "Living Room Session".

Presented by Time Zone and powered by ME label, Maruf Raihan directed the music video, and the shooting took place in Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC). 

The song is available on other streaming sites including Spotify.

Living Room Session with Pavel AreenPavel AreenJahid NirobHey NamajiLiving Room Session season 1
বান্দরবানে বন থেকে অন্তত ২৫০ মাতৃগাছ কর্তন, দুই আ. লীগ নেতার বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ

পুরোনো বড় গাছগুলো কেটে নেওয়ার প্রভাব পড়ছে জীব বৈচিত্র্যের ওপর। এসব গাছ নিয়ে যাওয়ার জন্য পাহাড় কেটে ও ঝিরির পানির প্রবাহ বন্ধ করায় প্রাকৃতিক পরিবেশের ক্ষতি হচ্ছে। পানীয় জলের সংকটে পড়ছেন স্থানীয় লোকজন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
