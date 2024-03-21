‘Living Room Session’: Jahid Nirob, Pavel Areen collaborate for ‘Hey Namaji’

The "Living Room Session with Pavel Areen" has unveiled its rendition of the Nazrul Sangeet "Hey Namaji", performed by singer and music director Jahid Nirob. This soulful song was released on the "Living Room Session's" YouTube channel today, marking the third production curated by musician Pavel Areen for the first season of his musical project.

Elated with the collaboration, Jahid Nirob took to his social handle saying, "I am glad to be a part of this arrangement. Grateful to everybody associated with this programme. The song 'Hey Namaji' is very close to our hearts, I hope the listeners will like it."

The track was originally penned by National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and sung by Abbasuddin Ahmed. Pavel Areen has rearranged the music for the "Living Room Session".

Presented by Time Zone and powered by ME label, Maruf Raihan directed the music video, and the shooting took place in Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

The song is available on other streaming sites including Spotify.