‘Living Room Sessions’: Oyshee revives Baul Abul Sarkar’s classic ‘Tumi Jaiona Bondhure’

In celebration of Eid, Pavel Areen's musical project "Living Room Sessions" has released a new song titled "Tumi Jaiona Bondhure" by Baul Abul Sarkar. The song, featuring vocals by Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee and music directed by Pavel Areen, was released last Thursday.

"Living Room Sessions" typically feature old songs presented with new musical arrangements. Continuing this tradition, "Tumi Jaiona Bondhure" has been reimagined. Sharing her experience of singing this song, Oyshee said, "My fondness and love for folk songs goes way back. This song by Abul Sarkar is one of my favourites. I felt great singing this song."

"If such songs become popular again among listeners, our efforts will be successful. We usually work with well-known artistes and listen to their songs. But if we can work with talented legends like Abul Sarkar, the treasure trove of Bengali music will undoubtedly become richer."

Video of Tumi Jaiona Bondhure | Oyshee | TIME ZONE Living Room Session with Pavel Areen | Season 1

Speaking about her experience with "Living Room Sessions", Oyshee added, "Working with Pavel bhai is not just work; it's fun and educational. Singing for the 'Living Room Sessions' felt like we were casually singing in a real living room."

Pavel Areen commented, "We planned to bring Oyshee out of her usual style and present her singing in a slightly different way. We tried to create the music in an Irish bluegrass pattern. As for Baul Abul Sarkar, he is such a philosopher and artiste that I dare not speak about him. The profound philosophy and life perception in the song has greatly enhanced my enjoyment in making it."

The inaugural season of the "Living Room Session" comprises eight remixed tracks and one original song, highlighting a mix of renowned and up-and-coming artistes. The impressive roster features Kona, Oyshee, Imran Mahmudul, Masha Islam, Jahid Nirob, Innima Roshni, Kazal Dewan, and the latest addition, Mujib Pardeshi.

Mushroom Entertainment is responsible for distributing the sessions, while Butter Communication manages audio production and Maruf Raihan has directed the video.