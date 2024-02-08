Chirkutt back into the fold with four concerts

Following the conclusion of the national elections, concerts are making a comeback with familiar faces taking centre stage once again. News of concerts happening across various locations in the country surfaced in February, with popular band Chirkutt set to captivate audiences.

The band's concerts kick off on February 9, where they will perform at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro to celebrate its 45th anniversary.

On February 10, Chirkut will headline the first grand reunion of the Public Administration Department at Islamic University in Kushtia. They will then entertain audiences at concerts organised by the Bangladesh Ansar Academy in Savar and Safipur on February 13.

Discussions are underway regarding Chirkutt's participation in several other concerts later this month. If finalised, audiences can expect to hear Chirkutt's music at several more concerts throughout February.

In addition to Chirkutt's performances, Dhaka will host two major concerts this month. On February 16, "The School of Rock Volume 2" will take place, featuring the main attraction, Nagar Baul James, along with bands such as Artsell, Vikings, Ashes, Sonar Bangla Circus, and Blue Jeans.

Furthermore, on February 23, the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh premises in the capital will resonate with the melodies of Bappa Mazumder's solo concert, "Bappa Mazumder Odyssey."

With a plethora of musical events lined up, February promises to be a vibrant month for concert-goers across the country.