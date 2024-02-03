Musical collaboration marks cultural exchange between Bangladesh and Norway

As part of a celebration of cultural exchange between Bangladesh and Norway, the renowned band Chirkutt – often referred to as Bangladesh's global brand, and Marte Wulff, one of Norway's prominent musicians and climate activists, have collaborated to produce a new song titled "Let the Light In".

The cultural exchange event was hosted by the Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka on February 1, 2024. Esteemed guests, including Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen, acclaimed Bangladeshi actress Azmeri Haque Badhan, other diplomats, think tanks, business owners, and representatives from development sectors, participated in the cultural celebration.

The musical partnership between Norway and Chirkutt has deep roots spanning several years. The collaboration can be traced back to 2011 when Marte Wulff, through the National Travelling Concert and a live square concert, initiated a cultural alliance with Chirkutt in Bangladesh. Now the Norwegian Embassy, through its collaboration with Chirkutt, aims to strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

In a statement, Espen Rikter-Svendsen emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, "The Norwegian Embassy has been actively engaged in fostering cultural relations, and through this collaboration, we aim to enhance cultural understanding and friendship between our two countries."

Marte Wulff, known for her contributions not only to the music industry but also as a climate activist, expressed her commitment to raising awareness about climate change and fostering global peace through music. The song "Let the Light In", released on Chirkutt's YouTube channel in December, echoes themes of risk due to climate change and the global need for peace.

The cultural event concluded with a performance of the newly released song, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to cultural exchange and global harmony. The Norwegian Embassy, Chirkutt, and Marte Wulff have been dedicated to promoting cultural understanding and friendship through the universal language of music.