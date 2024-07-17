My beloved country cannot be bloodied like this: Shakib Khan

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

Following violent clashes between student protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists at different public universities around the country, celebrities have voiced their support for the quota reform movement. The July 15 incident left approximately 300 people injured, including female students and BCL members. As of July 17 (3:00pm), six fatalities have been reported due to the ongoing unrest.

The turmoil has spread to other public universities across Bangladesh, including Jagannath University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, and Eden Mohila College. 

Today, Border Guard Bangladesh was deployed at Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Faridpur, Bogura, and Cox's Bazar to maintain law and order.

Prominent entertainment industry figures took to social media to express their views on the issue. 

Joining many of his colleagues, Dhallywood star Shakib Khan expressed his deep concern over the protest and the well-being of the protesting students on social media, saying, "My beloved country must not be tainted with the bloodshed of its students. Too many families have already suffered the irreparable loss of their loved ones. To the guardians of these young protesters, I appeal for dialogue and collaboration towards a swift and peaceful resolution. We seek harmony and an end to all hostilities."

With his stance, Shakib Khan joins other renowned entertainment industry figures, including Sohel Rana, Mamunur Rashid, Mishuk Moni, Ashfaque Nipun, Niloy Alamgir, Rawnak Hasan, and others, who took to social media to express their views on the issue. They highlighted growing concerns over the government's response and the use of force against non-violent protesters.

Who’ll take responsibility for the lives lost: Chanchal
