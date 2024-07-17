Musicians voice support for quota reform protesters

Following violent clashes between student protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists at Dhaka University on July 15, celebrities have voiced their support for the quota reform movement.

The July 15 incident left approximately 300 people injured, including female students and BCL members. As of July 16, six fatalities have been reported nationwide due to the ongoing unrest.

The turmoil has spread to other public universities across Bangladesh, including Jagannath University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, and Eden Mohila College.

Prominent entertainment industry figures took to social media to express their views on the issue, highlighting growing concerns over the government's response and the use of force against non-violent protesters.

Musical bands such as Artcell, Chirkutt, Shironamhin, Arbovirus, and Bangla Five have now joined in support of the quota reform movement, adding their voices to the call for change.

Arbovirus expressed their stance on social media, stating, "Quota reform is now a demand of the time."

Tasrif, the vocalist of the band Kureghar, shared his thoughts on the attacks: "Doesn't your heart tremble when you beat another human? Those who are demanding their rights, are they so unknown to you? The country is bigger than any party, and humanity is even bigger. When did we become so blind? When will we regain our senses? Please, think for a moment, and act with some restraint. Don't your hands shake when you strike your brother or sister? What is the point of being human if we act like strangers to each other?"

Artcell posted a strong protest on Facebook: "What's happening at Dhaka University is tragic and heartbreaking! In a democratic country, the process of hearing, discussing, and agreeing to just demands shouldn't be so complex and violent. We strongly protest against this."

Chirkutt expressed their support for the young protesters in a Facebook post: "O youth, you are the torchbearers of hope; everyone knows this. Youth is such a powerful force that, like a river's current, it will find its own path. It will create its own language when needed. We have always been, and will always be, the strength of that language through our music."

Sina Hasan of Bangla Five announced, "As an artiste, I am boycotting the 'Joy Bangla' concert. I do not want to be invited to this sycophantic concert either as an artiste or an audience member. If my band members do not support this, I am ready to leave Bangla Five, though I doubt they will disagree."

Ziaur Rahman of Shironamhin argued that the quota system may have outlived its original purpose: "The quota system now only serves as a path for severe misuse. As a result, talented and qualified youth are losing their opportunities, forcing them to navigate their daily lives with frustration." He called for change, stating, "Let the youth be freed from the quota system. Let merit and qualifications be recognised."