How many missiles has Iran fired, and how many of them hit Israel?

Responders search through building rubble following a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, early on June 15, 2025. Air raid sirens and booms rang out in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv early on June 15, AFP journalists said, as Israel and Iran exchanged fire for a third day. Photo: AFP

Iran has launched about 200 missiles at Israel since Friday night, in addition to scores of explosive drones, New York Times reported quoting Israeli authorities.

The Israeli military has so far not released data about the number of missiles it has intercepted or how many have evaded its air defenses, saying such details could aid the enemy.

But the Israeli prime minister's office said on Saturday afternoon that 17 sites had been identified where missiles made impact. Some have hit Tel Aviv and its suburbs of Ramat Gan and Rishon LeZion, in central Israel's coastal plain. On Saturday night, a barrage was aimed at the northern city of Haifa and its surroundings.

Missile strikes on Friday night and Saturday have killed at least ten Israeli civilians and injured more than 200 people, including seven soldiers, according to the authorities.

Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, Israel's chief military spokesman, said on Saturday that Israel's air defenses were "among the best in the world" but were "not hermetic."