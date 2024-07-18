Quota reform protests across Bangladesh
Quota protesters are continuing their demonstrations on Thursday amid violent clashes with law enforcers across the country. Our correspondents are reporting as below from different spots of Dhaka city and other parts of the country-
BCL and Jubo League men bring out motorcycle showdown
Around one hundred BCL and Jubo League activists, carrying sticks and wearing helmets, rode in a procession of motorcycles from Science Lab to the Kalabagan intersection. Activists exploded crude bombs in several areas, causing panic among locals.
Police were present but took no action.
Clash breaks out between police and protesters at Science Lab
A clash broke out between police and protesters in the capital's Science Lab area this noon.
The clash began at 12:52pm in the Science Lab intersection area.
Bus services cut off between Dhaka and rest of the country
Road communication between Dhaka and the rest of the country remains suspended since this morning following the "complete shutdown" enforced by protesting students.
Police clash with BRAC University students, lob tear gas shells at campus
A clash took place between the students of BRAC University and police in Dhaka's Badda area this morning.
The protesters torched 12 motorcycles and the office of the assistant commissioner (traffic) of Rampura zone police box.
Police, protesters keep clashing at Shanir Akhra, Jatrabari
Multiple confrontations between quota protesters and police have been taking part in Dhaka's Shanir Akhra and Jatrabari areas from morning today.
The clashes began at 8:00am when police engaged with demonstrators at Shanir Akhra, a situation that shows no signs of abating three hours later.
Indian artistes pay tribute to Abu Sayed, support Bangladeshi students’ plight
As tension reaches unpredictable heights in Bangladesh amid the quota reform protest movement across the country, reports about the violent clashes between students and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists have reached media portals worldwide. Indian celebrities in Kolkata are showing their support for the Bangladeshi students on social media.
Users across country unable to use mobile internet
Mobile users across the country reported being unable to use mobile internet and access their social media accounts amid widespread violence centring the quota reform movement.
229 BGB platoons deployed across country to maintain law and order
To maintain law and order, a total of 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country.
Shariful islam, public relations officer of BGB, said that the BGB was deployed to keep law and order normal amid "complete shutdown".
Why was Abu Sayed shot dead in cold blood?
Why was Abu Sayed of Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University shot down by police? He was standing alone, totally unarmed with arms stretched out, holding no weapons but a stick. Nor was he engaged in any violent activities. When he was shot, he posed no threat to police and was standing quite a distance away, which an eye-estimate suggests could be about 50-60 feet. Yet police shot him in cold blood.
All Indian visa application centres closed today
All Indian Visa Application Centres (IVAC) will be closed today due to the unstable situation centring the ongoing student movement demanding quota reform in government jobs, according to IVAC press release.
Traffic at standstill from Kanchpur bridge to Jatrabari, vehicles stuck for hours
A stretch of nearly 10 kilometres of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway from Kanchpur Bridge to Jatrabari intersection remains blocked this morning, amid the clashes between police and quota reform activists at Shanir Akhra since yesterday afternoon.
Thousands of vehicles were stuck on both sides of the highway, while filing this report at 10:00am, causing immense suffering of passengers.
'Social media platforms should be held accountable'
Minister for Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Wednesday said digital media, including social media platforms like Facebook, should be held accountable to prevent rumours and misinformation.
He made this remark while answering questions from journalists on contemporary issues at the end of a seminar held at a hotel in Dhaka.
We want to see a quick resolution of present situation: EU envoy
Outgoing Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley has said all friends and partners of Bangladesh want to see a quick resolution of the present situation and the avoidance of further violence and bloodshed.
US embassy issues 'demonstration alert' for its citizens
The US Embassy in Dhaka today issued a "demonstration alert" for its citizens living in Dhaka and across the country saying the situation is extremely volatile.
AL outside, police inside -- DU remains encompassed
Leaders and activists of different associate bodies of ruling Awami League strengthened their position at several entry points outside the Dhaka University campus.
Till filing of this report around midnight, some of them were seen patrolling on bikes.
Police rescue confined RU VC; 4 students detained
Tension is prevailing on the Rajshahi University (RU) campus since yesterday evening following a clash between police and quota protesters.
Until the filing of this report at 11:55pm, many students were seen leaving the campus.
Around 7:30pm last night, police rescued RU Vice-Chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar from the administrative building, dispersing the agitating students.
No electricity at JU halls, protesters fear police crackdown
Electricity supply was cut off at Jahangirnagar University halls this night spreading fear of a crackdown among students.
The electricity went off around 10:30pm and was still disconnected at the time of filing of this report at 11:35pm, reports our Savar correspondent.
However, there was electricity in the Dairy Farm area, opposite the campus.
