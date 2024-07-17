Mushfiqur Rahim condemns violence at university campuses

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has expressed his dismay over the violence regarding students' quota reform protests, which have already claimed six lives and left hundreds injured across the country in the last two days.

The wicketkeeper-batter, an alumni of Jahangirnagar University, posted a message on his Facebook page, condemning the violence at the campus, allegedly orchestrated by the Bangladesh Chhatra League..

"As a student of Jahangirnagar University, I don't want to see any more violence against my brothers and sisters. My deepest respect to the teachers who showed unparalleled courage and were injured to protect their students," Mushfiqur wrote, praising the teachers who got assaulted trying to protect the protesting students.

"It is difficult for a student to accept that his teacher has been insulted which I believe is very reprehensible. By all means, stop this bleeding and let peace come," Mushfiqur wrote, his post accompanied with a picture of Bangladesh cricket fans.

Armed with a hockey stick, a helmet-clad youth attacks an unarmed quota protester in the capital’s Farmgate intersection, Photos: Orchid Chakma, Palash Khan, Rajib Raihan, Collected

The veteran cricketer also asked for authorities to take measures so that a peaceful solution is found.

"It is requested that the concerned parties find a peaceful solution. May Allah guide us to the right path. Amen," he concluded.

Mushfiqur's post comes after Towhid Hridoy and Shoriful Islam posted messages on their Facebook pages on Tuesday, expressing their sadness over the violence and bloodshed.