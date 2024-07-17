Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:27 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:14 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim condemns violence at university campuses

Star Sports Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:27 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:14 PM
Bangladeshi Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has expressed his dismay over the violence regarding students' quota reform protests, which have already claimed six lives and left hundreds injured across the country in the last two days.

The wicketkeeper-batter, an alumni of Jahangirnagar University, posted a message on his Facebook page, condemning the violence at the campus, allegedly orchestrated by the Bangladesh Chhatra League..

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"As a student of Jahangirnagar University, I don't want to see any more violence against my brothers and sisters. My deepest respect to the teachers who showed unparalleled courage and were injured to protect their students," Mushfiqur wrote, praising the teachers who got assaulted trying to protect the protesting students.

Abu Sayed of Rangpur’s Begum Rokeya University Died Yesterday in Quota Clash
Read more

6 killed as violence spreads

"It is difficult for a student to accept that his teacher has been insulted which I believe is very reprehensible. By all means, stop this bleeding and let peace come," Mushfiqur wrote, his post accompanied with a picture of Bangladesh cricket fans.

student quota reform protest violence
Armed with a hockey stick, a helmet-clad youth attacks an unarmed quota protester in the capital’s Farmgate intersection, Photos: Orchid Chakma, Palash Khan, Rajib Raihan, Collected

The veteran cricketer also asked for authorities to take measures so that a peaceful solution is found.

"It is requested that the concerned parties find a peaceful solution. May Allah guide us to the right path. Amen," he concluded. 

Mushfiqur's post comes after Towhid Hridoy and Shoriful Islam posted messages on their Facebook pages on Tuesday, expressing their sadness over the violence and bloodshed.

Related topic:
Mushfiqur Rahimquota protestJahangirnagar UniversityBangladesh Chatra League (BCL)BCL attack on quota protesters
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

JU female student harassed in Shyamoli, 2 held

6y ago

Fielder's foot on the rope, still Mushfiqur out caught

2m ago
4 CoU students injured in clash with police

10 CoU students including 2 campus journos hurt in 'clash with police'

5d ago
Bangladesh Chhatra League logo

Abrar murder: 11 BCL men expelled

4y ago

Jahangirnagar University: 30 hurt as BCL groups clash 'over stalking'

5y ago
|ছাত্র রাজনীতি ও অন্যান্য

‘ছাত্র রাজনীতি মুক্ত’ হল ছাড়ছেন শিক্ষার্থীরা

আন্দোলনকারীরা ছাত্রলীগের কোনো নেতাকর্মীকে হলে ঢুকতে দেয়নি।

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রলীগ-কোটা আন্দোলনকারী সংঘর্ষ: যুবলীগ নেতার গাড়িতে ‘অস্ত্র’ আনার অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification