Musicians rally for flood relief with fundraisers, concerts

People across the nation have rallied to support those affected by the floods. Whether it's through donations of money, clothes, or food, everyone is finding ways to assist the flood victims. Some have even travelled to the hardest-hit areas to provide direct aid. The country's music industry has also stepped up, actively raising funds to help those in need during this crisis.

'Getup Standup' campaign collects over Tk 8 lakh

Musicians from across the country mobilised in support of students during the anti-discrimination student movement, and under the same spirit, they've now come together to aid flood victims. Inspired by Bob Marley's iconic song, they also named the initiative "Getup Standup." On August 21, it was announced that funds would be collected from August 22-24 to support those affected by the floods.

Photo: Collected

In a video message, Probar Ripon, the lead vocalist of Shonar Bangla Circus, stated, "We, as artistes, are standing with the people under the banner of 'Getup Standup.' Musicians from all over have united to help those suffering from the floods. We've taken several initiatives to provide relief, but we need funds to make them happen. Thankfully, a significant amount has already been raised, and we urge everyone to contribute as much as they can."

Ziaur Rahman Zia, the leader of the band Shironamhin, added, "We musicians have come together to raise our voices in solidarity. During this disaster, we want to support the flood victims, and we need your help. Your contribution can be the difference between life and death for those affected."

In just the first two days, the "Getup Standup" fund collected an impressive Tk 8,02,708.

'Joruri Shongjog' concert raises over Tk 21 lakh

The "Joruri Shongjog" concert, held last Friday at the Raju Sculpture Memorial in Dhaka University, successfully raised over Tk 21 lakh for flood relief efforts. The event featured performances by around 30 bands and artistes, including Shironamhin, Sonar Bangla Circus, F Minor, Ganpoka, Silsila, Gangaforing, Madol, Mabhou, Kaktal, Kafil Ahmed, Arghya Deb, Krishnakali, and Shayan, among others.

Photo: Collected

The concert ran from the afternoon until late at night, with all artistes performing without charge. Attendees of the "Joruri Shongjog" concert generously contributed both money and relief materials for the flood victims. According to a post on Shironamhin's official page, a total of Tk 21,41,200 was collected during the event. In addition, 20 truckloads of relief supplies were gathered to be sent to the flood-hit regions.

Band Artcell to raise funds in the USA

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, the band Artcell is set to perform overseas, with plans to head to the United States next month. The band announced that during their US tour, they will be raising funds to support flood victims back home.

Photo: Collected

In a post on their official Facebook page yesterday, Artcell shared, "After completing successful tours in Australia and Canada for our 25th anniversary, we are now heading to the United States in September. We intend to donate a portion of the fees we earn from our performances across various states to aid flood victims. Additionally, we will collaborate with local organisers to further raise funds for this cause."

Ayub Bachchu Foundation fundraiser

Late legendary musician Ayub Bachchu was known for his fundraising efforts during the 1998 floods. Although he is no longer with us, the Ayub Bachchu Foundation, established in his honour, has stepped up to assist the current flood victims. Ayub Bachchu's band, LRB, shared this update on their Facebook page, stating, "We are facing a severe crisis today. Lives have been lost, and towns have been devastated. But our will to survive remains unbroken. We are at our strongest when facing adversity."

Photo: Collected

"Reflecting on the 1998 flood, we remember how the artistes of Bangladesh took the lead in energising relief efforts. Ayub Bachchu's memory is ever-present—he was always driven by the desire to help during such disasters, rallying others to do the same. Some relief supplies from the Ayub Bachchu Foundation have already been handed over to the appropriate authorities. We are working hard to deliver more aid as quickly as possible. We urge everyone to join us in this effort with whatever resources they can contribute," they added.

Road concert in Narsingdi to aid flood victims

Cultural workers in Narsingdi organised a road concert to raise funds for those affected by the floods. On Friday, from 5pm to 8pm, around 50 cultural activists gathered at platform number 2 of the Narsingdi railway station.

During the event, they performed a variety of patriotic and Baul songs, including "Amar Sonar Bangla" and "Jaat Gelo Jaat Gelo Bole." Additionally, they staged a five-minute play titled "Bonnay Shopno Bhashe." Pedestrians were moved by the performances and contributed cash donations. The funds collected will be used to purchase medicine, dry food, and provide direct financial assistance to the flood victims, according to the cultural workers involved.

'Concert for Flood Victims'

The Jagannath University Band Music Association has organised a special event titled "Concert for Flood Victims," scheduled to take place on August 27 at the Science Faculty Field of Jagannath University. Tickets are priced at Tk 250, with all proceeds directed towards flood relief efforts.

The concert will feature performances by bands such as Shironamhin, Shonar Bangla Circus, Highway, Apekkhik, AK Rahul, Black Zang, Chander Gari, and several others. Tickets are available for purchase on the Get Set Rock website.

Asif Akbar Foundation

Musician Asif Akbar announced last night on Facebook that he is founding a new organisation aimed at supporting flood victims and providing aid during various natural disasters across the country. This foundation will focus on raising funds and delivering assistance to those in need during times of crisis.