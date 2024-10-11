Shilpakala Academy’s theatre performances resume today

After almost three months of closure, theatrical performances are set to resume today on a limited scale at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital. Bangladesh Theatre's production of "Sea Morog" will be performed at the National Theatre Hall auditorium on this inaugural day.

A few days ago, it was announced that the National Theatre Hall Auditorium and two rehearsal rooms of the academy will be reopened for performances and rehearsals starting on October 11. On Wednesday, the academy's public relations department released a schedule for the allocated venues.

According to the schedule, six plays and the programme commemorating the death anniversary of legendary mystic bard Fakir Lalon Shah will be held at the National Theatre Hall's main auditorium this month. The series will begin with Bangladesh Theatre's "Sea Morog". Written by Asadullah Farazi and directed by Humayun Kabir, this is the theatre group's sixth production. The play will be staged today at 7:00pm.

On October 12, Aranyak Natyadal will stage the play "Maiyur Singhason". On October 13, the theatre troupe Ethic will present "Rajdrohi." Prachyanat's "Pulsirat" will be staged on October 18, and Shilpakala Academy will organise the death anniversary programme on October 19. On October 25, the theatre group Swapnodal will stage "Tringsho Shatabdi," while Theatre (Arambagh) will perform "Nikhai" on October 26.

During the anti-discrimination student movement and the subsequent student-public uprising, army officers and personnel were stationed in various rooms of the National Theatre Hall of the Shilpakala Academy. As a result, the academy had been closed to theatre practitioners and audiences.

As the situation in the country improves and in response to requests from cultural workers and organisations, the academy has decided to partially reopen the National Theatre Hall auditorium and two rehearsal rooms for performances and rehearsals. However, with army officers and personnel still present, the academy has implemented several safety guidelines to ensure security.

After overcoming the unrest of July and August, the theatre scene returned to Dhaka's stage at the end of August with the Ethic theatre troupe's "Hari Fatibe," staged at the Bangladesh Mohila Samity Auditorium on Bailey Road.

Now that Shilpakala Academy has reopened, theatre practitioners are delighted. Khandaker Shah Alam from Bangladesh Theatre stated, "Shilpakala Academy was closed long before August 5. We are thankful to the newly appointed director general for swiftly arranging for the reopening of Shilpakala Academy after assuming his position. If the academy had remained closed, the frustration among cultural workers would have only deepened."