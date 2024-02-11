Prachyanat dominates Ishrat Nishat Natya Puraskar 2023, bags four awards

The second edition of the prestigious Ishrat Nishat Natya Puraskar has recently honoured the most promising playwrights, theatre practitioners, thespians and technicians in the country on the basis of their work and performances of 2023.

The awards were presented in nine categories, including –Best Production, Best Director, Best Playwright, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Light Designer, Best Set Designer, Best Costume Designer, Best Music Designer, and Special Mention Award. The award ceremony was held at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Friday.

A nine-member jury board comprising eminent theatre personalities such as Shafi Ahmed, Kamaluddin Kabir, Haroon Ar Rashid Khan, Debaprosad Debnath, Hridi Huq, Fahmida Haq Koli, Sadhana Ahmed, Kha Ma Harun, and Nazrul Kabir were tasked to watch and evaluate 33 plays staged in 2023 for the award.

Ekushey Padak-winning actor Masud Ali Khan graced the programme as chief guest at the awards ceremony, while eminent theatre activist Mamunur Rashid attended the event as the special guest. Prominent actor, thespian Tariq Anam Khan, and MM Kamrul Hasan Rawnak moderated the programme.

The Best Production Award went to the pioneering theatre troupe Prachyanat's play "Achalayatan", directed by Azad Abul Kalam, while Azad Abul Kalam also bagged the Best Director Award.

Bakar Bakul, the leading man of Tarua theatre troupe received the Best Playwright Award for their theatrical production "Adam Surat".

Fauzia Karim Anu received the Best Actor (Female) Award for Anuswar's production "Hermachis Cleopatra" while Ramiz Razu received the Best Actor (Male) Award for Theatre Factory's production "Respectful Prostitute".

Anik Kumar received the Best Light Designer Award for Aarshinagar Dhaka's production "Siddhartha" while Saiful Islam from Prachyanat received the Best Set Design Award for "Achalayatan".

Jeenat Jahan Nisha and Nusrat Jahan Jisha received the Best Costume Design Award for "Siddhartha" while Neel Kamrul received the Best Music Designer for "Achalayatan".

The Best Production Award-winning theatre troupe received Tk 1 lakh as prize money, a crest and a certificate while winners in other categories each received a crest, certificate and Tk 25,000.

The Special Mention Jury Award was jointly won by theatre troupe Actomania for its debut production "Hamlet Machine" and actor Morshed Mia.

Every year, an esteemed assembly of renowned directors, actors and thespians convene their appreciation for the Ishrat Nishat Natya Puroskar to honour the most promising theatrical plays, personalities and technicians of the country.

The award was introduced in 2022 in memory of cultural activist Ishrat Nishat, who was associated with theatre troupe Desh Natak. Besides acting, she also gained acclaim as a theatre director and a recitation artiste. She passed away on January 20, 2020.