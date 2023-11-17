Prachyanat stages ‘Koinya’ at Mohila Samity after long hiatus

The popular theatre troupe Prachyanat's drama "Koinya" is going to be staged on the stage of Bangladesh Mohila Samity in the Bailey Road area, after a long hiatus. The play will be screened tomorrow (November 18) at 7 pm. Murad Khan wrote the drama about the naïveté of the Sylhet-Sunamganj Haor area while it was directed by Azad Abul Kalam.

In the story of the drama, the people of Kalaruka village think that Koinya Pir has watched over them since the entity passed over the area ages ago. Yet they hold onto the belief. The entity left its companion Bahurupi as a fish in the pond of an empty house. Two brothers named Naior and Dilbar now live in the house. Everyone in the town knows that Koinya Pir has a lot of power over the dangerous Naior.

The enamoured Naior talks for hours with Bahurupi as though he can learn everything from Bahurupi. Sheltered in this empty house, Naior arranged for his younger brother Dilbar to wed a young girl from his village. Naior himself once tried to marry someone he still loves but failed.

A canal symbolises the separation of the two villages. whose name is Chenger Canal. The lifestyle of Naior Ali of Kalaruka on the east bank is different from the western bank of the Chenger Canal. He wants to further his dominion at Kalaruka on that bank. The story of the drama "Koinya" thus progresses with such a story.

Various characters of the play are portrayed by Azad Abul Kalam, Kazi Toufiqul Islam Emon, Rahul Ananda, Shatabdi Wadud, Jahangir Alam, Reetu Sattar, Shahana Rahman Sumi, Shahed Ali, Tapan Majumdar, and many more. The staging and lighting have been planned by Md Saiful Islam and Rahul Ananda is in charge of music planning.