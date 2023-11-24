TV & Film
Mosharraf-Tania returning with new project

Photo: Collected

Tania Brishty acted for the first time with Mosharraf Karim in the drama "Baba Hote Chai" directed by Mursalin Shuvo, about four years ago. Mosharraf-Tania's impeccable performance enthralled the audience to such an extent that they collaborated on several dramas over the years.

This time, they shared the screen once again in a new drama titled "Kerani Akkas", produced by Rakesh Basu and written by Jewel Ellin.

In this regard, Mosharraf Karim said, "I have worked with Rakesh before. It is his habit to work on good stories. I also love working. I've done several projects with Brishty and the audience liked our work. The plot of this drama is wonderful - it is a story of conflict, jealousy, and the unveiling of one's real inner character."

Tania Brishty said, "I have worked with Mosharraf Bhai and received an unprecedented response in every work. He is truly an exceptional actor, displaying remarkable fluency and modesty, even from such a prominent position. He collaborates with fellow artistes with genuine sincerity. I have learned from him, and I anticipate learning even more in the future. Rakesh Basu has produced the drama with a lot of care. I believe the audience will like it."

According to the producer, "Kerani Akkas" will be available on a YouTube channel.

 

