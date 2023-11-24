TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Nov 24, 2023 07:01 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 24, 2023 07:06 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Sabila Nur coming to clean the city

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Nov 24, 2023 07:01 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 24, 2023 07:06 PM
Sabila Nur coming to clean the city
Photo: Collected

"Our home is on this dusty road, with the scent of rotten garbage and poverty. The road is our home," Sabila Nur wrote on her Facebook page as a caption of a photo, where she is seen donned in the role of a city corporation cleaner.

This post is about her upcoming television project, titled "Dushito E Shohore", written by Ahmed Tawkir and directed by Anonno Emon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Porimoni devastated following grandfather’s demise

According to Sabila, as the residents of the city, the people who live here remain oblivious to how they are directly responsible for polluting the city. It is sad that they do not pay attention to the increasing pollution and negligence across the city.

However, keeping this issue in mind, this project will highlight the lives of sanitation workers, their sacrifices, and their livelihoods. In this drama, the often neglected aspects of the city will be highlighted.

The drama will be released in the upcoming Eid of 2024.

 

Related topic:
Sabila NurDushito E ShohoreEid 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sabila Nur, Tasnia Farin and Mehazabien condemn Meril-Prothom Alo Award nomination

Mehazabien, Tasnia Farin and Sabila Nur condemn Meril-Prothom Alo Award nomination

Sabila Nur and Khairul Basar pair up on OTT

Sabila Nur and Khairul Basar pair up on OTT

Sabila Nur working with real sister Nabila for drama

Sabila Nur selling fish for a living?

Sabila Nur selling fish for a living?

Jury board reconsiders nomination for Meril-Prothom Alo Award

Jury board reconsiders nomination for Meril-Prothom Alo Award

দেশে ধীরগতিতে ইন্টারনেট
|বাংলাদেশ

সাবমেরিন ক্যাবল কোম্পানির কাছে আইআইজির বকেয়া, ব্যান্ডউইথ কমানোয় ইন্টারনেট সেবা ব্যাহত

সাবমেরিন ক্যাবল কোম্পানি জানায়, বেশ কয়েকটি ইন্টারন্যাশনাল ইন্টারনেট গেটওয়ে (আইআইজি) অপারেটর প্রায় ৩৬০ কোটি টাকা বকেয়া পরিশোধ না করায় ৫০০ জিবিপিএসের বেশি ব্যান্ডউইথ সরবরাহ বন্ধ করা হয়েছে।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৫তম বিসিএস লিখিত পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে