Sabila Nur coming to clean the city

"Our home is on this dusty road, with the scent of rotten garbage and poverty. The road is our home," Sabila Nur wrote on her Facebook page as a caption of a photo, where she is seen donned in the role of a city corporation cleaner.

This post is about her upcoming television project, titled "Dushito E Shohore", written by Ahmed Tawkir and directed by Anonno Emon.

According to Sabila, as the residents of the city, the people who live here remain oblivious to how they are directly responsible for polluting the city. It is sad that they do not pay attention to the increasing pollution and negligence across the city.

However, keeping this issue in mind, this project will highlight the lives of sanitation workers, their sacrifices, and their livelihoods. In this drama, the often neglected aspects of the city will be highlighted.

The drama will be released in the upcoming Eid of 2024.