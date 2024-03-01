TV & Film
Sabila Nur to reinvent herself with 'Bidisha'

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Mar 1, 2024
Photos: Collected

Popular actress Sabila Nur who became a household name in the country with her spontaneous reprisals of flamboyant characters in romantic dramas and is known for her girl-next-door image, is all set to depict herself as dark-skinned. 

She has taken on the role of a struggling yet resilient young woman in a new telefiction titled "Bidisha". 

The drama, directed by celebrated director Mostafa Kamal Raz, centres around the campaign theme for International Women's Day this year, "Inspire Inclusion".

Regarding the telefiction, director Raz said, "Audiences will be amazed to see Sabila Nur in this new and unconventional character. She has portrayed the character with great skill, leaving a lasting impression."

"Marking International Women's Day, I wanted to tell a story that resonates with the struggle, and obstacles women go through in their everyday lives. This drama is the story of how they triumph over their hurdles with resilience and strength," the director added.

While Sabila Nur plays the lead character, the drama features performances by Shamima Nazneen,  Somu Chowdhury, Erfan Mridha Shiblu, and many others. It has been filmed across various locations in Dhaka.

The story of "Bidisha' has been penned by Abul Bashar Piyas. Cinematographer Fuad Bin Alamgir shot the drama whilst Shahriar Alam Marcell led the music direction. 

The drama will be released on International Women's Day, March 8, on the Cinemawala channel on YouTube.

