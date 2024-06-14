Sabila Nur to feature as Jatrapala dancer in ‘Princess Diana’

Actress Sabila Noor has showcased her versatility in various roles across TV dramas and OTT platforms. Now, she is taking on the character of a Jatrapala dancer named Princess Diana in a Noyeem Imtiaz Neamul directorial drama, that shares the same title.

This project marks the actress' first time portraying the role of a dancer. Filming began last Wednesday over several locations in Manikganj and is scheduled to continue through the day.

Sabila remarked, "I've been dancing since childhood and still perform regularly on stage alongside my acting. However, dancing as a Jatrapala dancer is a new experience for me, as it is a different form of dance. My background in dancing has given me an added advantage in adapting to this new style."

The actress further commented on her role, stating, "This character is presented with quite a challenge in the story. In our society, Jatrapala dancers are often desired by the village elite, who exploit these women for their pleasure. Princess Diana is also featured in a similar light, where the powerful people cater to her with the same corrupted intentions."

"I picked up new insights about the community while working. It's rewarding to be involved in such a unique story and portray a diverse character," the actress added.

"Princess Diana", written by Mezbah Uddin Sumon, is set to premiere as part of the Channel i's Eid special programmes. The ensemble cast includes Partho Sheikh, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, and Sohel Khan, among others.