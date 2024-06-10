‘Cop’ Sabila stoked for her new role

In the world of Bangladeshi drama, the dynamic duo of Sabila Nur and Ziaul Faruq Apurba has consistently captivated audiences with their performances in a variety of roles, particularly in romantic narratives. However, their latest venture marks a significant departure from their usual fare. For the first time, the pair are teaming up for a murder mystery, titled "Golam Mamun", directed by Shihab Shaheen.

Set to premiere on Hoichoi on June 13, this series is a spin-off of the much-acclaimed series "Buker Moddhye Agun", directed by Taneem Rahman Angshu.

Reflecting on this new experience, Sabila Nur shared, "I have done many dramas with Apurba bhaiya, and the audience has always received them well. However, this is the first time we have acted together in a web-series."

This collaboration offers a fresh dynamic as the actors explore the OTT platform, expanding their reach to a global audience.

Speaking about her co-star, Sabila praised Apurba, saying, "As a co-actor, Apurba bhaiya is always good. He is excellent both as an actor and as a person. Moreover, he provided tremendous support to me in the 'Golam Mamun' series."

Having worked extensively with director Shihab Shaheen, Sabila Nur holds him in high regard. "There is nothing new to say about Shihab Shaheen. Everyone knows how good of a director he is. His directed web-series and web-films have been widely discussed," she noted.

"I have done many dramas under Shihab Shaheen bhai's direction. This time, the three of us worked together on an OTT project. He is an incredibly good creator. I also received a lot of support from him."

In "Golam Mamun", Sabila Nur takes on a role unlike any she has portrayed before—that of a female police officer. This character is a significant departure from her previous roles and represents a bold new challenge in her acting career. "Audiences have seen me in various roles in my acting career. However, this is the first time I have acted as a female police officer," she remarked.

Playing a female police officer required extensive preparation and dedication. The actress shared her experience, stating, "I felt great playing the role of a female police officer. I prepared for a long time before shooting. And during the shoot, I received full support from the director."

When asked about her expectations for the series, the "U-Turn" famed actress expressed optimism, "Look, any work by Shihab Shaheen bhai is bound to be widely discussed. He does flawless work. I believe the series will also be widely talked about, and the audience will watch it. I am confident about that."

Despite the excitement surrounding the web-series, Sabila acknowledged the challenges of the role. "The role of the female police officer was quite challenging. I prepared for it accordingly. The rest will be judged by the audience after its release," she said.

Apart from the web-series, Sabila Nur is currently busy with the shooting of Eid dramas. "I will be seen in a few dramas during Eid. I am working less than before but focusing more on quality work. I now prioritise quality dramas that will mesmerise the audience," she revealed.

As for her plans for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holiday, the actress has decided to stay in Dhaka. "I will be celebrating this Eid in Dhaka," she confirmed, indicating a break from her hectic schedule to enjoy the festive season at home.