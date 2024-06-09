Shuvendu Das Shuvo’s ‘Radha Hawa’ set to soar

The music scene is abuzz with excitement as Shuvendu Das Shuvo prepares to release his new song "Radha Hawa", with lyrics and composition by composer and singer-songwriter Autumnal Moon.

Autumnal Moon recently shared the news on his social media, expressing his anticipation for the song's impact on listeners. In his post, he wrote, "Our 'Radha Hawa' voiced by Shuvendu is coming. I hope the lovers' hearts will soon float in this breeze. This is the first song with my lyrics and tunes that Shuvendu is officially releasing."

"Although he has been able to sing all my songs since childhood and has performed them live a few times. I have taken this song out of my musical chest as usual. This song was created almost 16 years ago. Follow and stay tuned. I hope you will love this song. Love and gratitude to everyone."

This heartfelt announcement has already stirred anticipation among fans and music enthusiasts. "Radha Hawa" is poised to be a significant release, marking the first official collaboration between Shuvo and Autumnal Moon. Despite Shuvo's familiarity with Autumnal Moon's work, this song holds a special place as it has been crafted over a decade and a half ago.