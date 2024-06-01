Why did Apurba nearly collapse during filming?

Popular star Ziaul Faruq Apurba's spin-off series "Golam Mamun" is awaiting release. However, while shooting the action scenes of this series, he recently suffered serious injuries to his hand and back.

According to sources, the actor suffered an injury while filming an action scene outdoors. Concurrently, his back pain increased, and the combination of muscle and back pain rendered him nearly unconscious. A physiotherapist promptly delivered first aid, and despite the doctor's advice for complete rest, Apurba returned to the set after receiving temporary treatment.

In this regard, the project director Shihab Shaheen commented, "Apurba was seriously injured during filming. The physiotherapist provided initial treatment; then again, it was challenging for him to continue shooting in his condition. After receiving a prompt injection of painkillers from the doctor, he felt somewhat better. Although, the actor was advised to rest for a few days yet he resumed work to prevent delays in the shooting schedule."

He further expressed, "Despite the successive days of shooting, he refrained from taking a break and continued working. He has always shown dedication towards his work and gone the extra mile for others, which is truly commendable."

Ziaul Faruq Apurba remained reticent about the incident. He remarked, "While many people are involved in a production, focusing solely on me isn't feasible. I've been dealing with my back pain for quite some time now, and the injury that day exacerbated everything. However, after taking painkillers, I felt somewhat better."

This spin-off series centers on the character Golam Mamun from Hoichoi's web series "Buker Moddhe Agun", which was released last year, featuring Apurba in the lead role.

The cast also includes Sabila Nur, Imtiaz Barshon, Nazmus Sakib, Sabrin Azad, and others. The trailer for "Golam Mamun" will be released tomorrow, with the series premiering on June 13.