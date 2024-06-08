Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas

Yesterday, Shakib Khan walked the ramp at Dhaka Fashion Day 2024, which kicked off at Le Meridien. Herlan Bangladesh was the title sponsor, and all of its brand ambassadors, including Shakib Khan, performed and walked the ramp with some of the gorgeous ladies in showbiz.

Photo: Collected

The first person to walk the ramp was Bidya Sinha Mim, who looked stunning in a one-shoulder black gown that accentuated her beautiful long-legged figure.

Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Next to walk the ramp was Puja Chery, Shakib Khan's "Golui" co-star. She looked angelic in a lavender dress, complemented by a sleek ponytail.

Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

The glamorous Tanjin Tisha wore a sparkly rose gold sequined dress with a net crepe, walking the ramp with grace and finesse.

Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

While the other actresses preferred gowns, Dhallywood queen Pori Moni wore a white and pink saree, which she carried with sheer confidence.

Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Sabila Nur looked like a million dollars in her black shimmery dress, dazzling both on and off the ramp. She paired it with a golden neckpiece that complemented her entire look.

Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Amidst the star-studded walks, audiences also witnessed Mamnun Hasan Emon stepping on the stage in a completely black attire.

Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Last but not least, Shakib Khan appeared in his look from "Toofan", sporting longer locks and a white suit as the song "Laage Ura Dhura" played in the backdrop.

Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

The audience clapped and shouted jubilantly as Shakib Khan walked the ramp wearing aviator sunglasses and blowing air kisses to his fans. He first walked down the ramp with Pori Moni, Puja Chery, and Emon. In the end, he walked with Sabila Nur, Tanjin Tisha, and Bidya Sinha Mim.

Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Seeing Bidya Sinha Mim and Pori Moni standing together while walking down the ramp with Shakib Khan was a surprising moment. Previously, there had been some issues between the two actresses regarding Sariful Razz, but it seems they have buried the hatchet for good.

It was indeed a wonderful moment to see all the beautiful stars together under one roof with megastar Shakib Khan. Only Shakib Khan could pull off such a glamorous event in the heart of Dhaka.