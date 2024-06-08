TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:23 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:58 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:23 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:58 PM
Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Yesterday, Shakib Khan walked the ramp at Dhaka Fashion Day 2024, which kicked off at Le Meridien. Herlan Bangladesh was the title sponsor, and all of its brand ambassadors, including Shakib Khan, performed and walked the ramp with some of the gorgeous ladies in showbiz.

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Collected

The first person to walk the ramp was Bidya Sinha Mim, who looked stunning in a one-shoulder black gown that accentuated her beautiful long-legged figure.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Next to walk the ramp was Puja Chery, Shakib Khan's "Golui" co-star. She looked angelic in a lavender dress, complemented by a sleek ponytail.

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

The glamorous Tanjin Tisha wore a sparkly rose gold sequined dress with a net crepe, walking the ramp with grace and finesse.

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

While the other actresses preferred gowns, Dhallywood queen Pori Moni wore a white and pink saree, which she carried with sheer confidence.

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Sabila Nur looked like a million dollars in her black shimmery dress, dazzling both on and off the ramp. She paired it with a golden neckpiece that complemented her entire look.

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Amidst the star-studded walks, audiences also witnessed Mamnun Hasan Emon stepping on the stage in a completely black attire.

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Last but not least, Shakib Khan appeared in his look from "Toofan", sporting longer locks and a white suit as the song "Laage Ura Dhura" played in the backdrop. 

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

The audience clapped and shouted jubilantly as Shakib Khan walked the ramp wearing aviator sunglasses and blowing air kisses to his fans. He first walked down the ramp with Pori Moni, Puja Chery, and Emon. In the end, he walked with Sabila Nur, Tanjin Tisha, and Bidya Sinha Mim. 

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography

Seeing Bidya Sinha Mim and Pori Moni standing together while walking down the ramp with Shakib Khan was a surprising moment. Previously, there had been some issues between the two actresses regarding Sariful Razz, but it seems they have buried the hatchet for good.

Read more

Shakib Khan unites with Remark and Herlan

It was indeed a wonderful moment to see all the beautiful stars together under one roof with megastar Shakib Khan. Only Shakib Khan could pull off such a glamorous event in the heart of Dhaka.

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas
Photo: Flawless Wedding Photography
Related topic:
Shakib KhanToofanPori MoniPuja CheryTanjin TishaBidya Sinha MimSabila Nur
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Jinn' sets new record

1y ago

Sabila Nur to reinvent herself with ‘Bidisha’

3m ago
Dhallywood’s iconic hero-villain duo: Misha reflects on Shakib Khan’s illustrious career

Dhallywood’s iconic hero-villain duo: Misha reflects on Shakib Khan’s illustrious career

1w ago

'Antarjal' smashes records on Toffee

4m ago

Porimoni devastated following grandfather’s demise

6m ago
|টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

২ উইকেটের জয়ে বিশ্বকাপ শুরু করল বাংলাদেশ

২ উইকেটের জয়ে বিশ্বকাপ শুরু করল বাংলাদেশ 

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কদমতলীতে জাল টাকার কারখানায় ডিবির অভিযান, মূলহোতা আটক

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification