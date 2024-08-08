TV & Film
Celebrities join hands with students to rebuild Bangladesh

Celebrities join hands with students to rebuild Bangladesh
Photos: Collected

Bangladesh is slowly emerging from the chaos, violence, and lawlessness following the anti-discrimination student movement and the subsequent downfall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. The youth and students across the country have now taken to the streets– managing traffic, protecting citizens, and painting over the vandalised walls of the city.

In a powerful show of solidarity, numerous Bangladeshi celebrities have voiced their support for the students' demands, with many standing alongside them during the protests. Now, as the country recovers from a massive uprising, these stars are stepping up to aid the courageous youths who are tirelessly serving the citizens.

In a heartfelt gesture, actors Sabila Nur Taher, Safa Kabir, and Mostafa Monwar, along with filmmakers Redoan Rony, Adnan Al Rajeev, Shankha Dasgupta, Subrina Irine, and lyricist Rasel Mahmud, among others, came together to distribute food among the students across the capital. Their presence not only offered much-needed relief but also a message of unity and support.

The group of celebrities shared a collective message on Facebook: "Dear students, we deeply appreciate your hard work and are incredibly proud to see you all in action."

Masudul Amin Rintu, head of Content at Toffee, who accompanied the group, added in a post, "Today, to support the students who are working tirelessly on the streets, we, along with our friends, came together to distribute food and refreshments across Dhaka city. Keep up the great work, brothers and sisters."

Let's welcome our law enforcers with kindness: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

