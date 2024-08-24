Staying silent is never an option: Safa Kabir

At the outset of the anti-discrimination student movement, only a few artistes voiced their support. Among those who did was actress Safa Kabir, who felt a sense of duty and stepped out of her comfort zone to ask, "Why are these kids being beaten on the roads?" She also suggested that these students are young and need to be dealt with love, not aggression, leaving her message to the protestors, "Dear students, I'm with you all."

In a conversation with The Daily Star, she shared her thoughts on her vision for a new nation, the current crisis in the entertainment industry, and more.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Feeling suffocated by the situation, Safa decided to raise her voice against the injustice and stand in solidarity with the students. On July 19, she, along with her friends, joined the protests on the streets, determined to support the students' cause.

"For any sane and sensible person, staying silent was not an option after witnessing the brutal treatment of innocent students on the streets," remarked Safa. She was devastated to see the unarmed Abu Sayeed shot to death. "I thought, this is it—as a human being, I have to raise my voice to stop such brutality."

At that time, Safa drew her strength from friends who stood by the students alongside her. They included Redoan Rony, Adnan Al Rajeev, Subrina Irine, Mostafa Monwar, Shankha Dasgupta, Aniqa Zaheen, and Sami. "I am blessed to have such compassionate friends who stepped forward. The lives of the young people lost will never return, and we all sought an immediate solution to end the conflict surrounding the protest."

Safa mentioned that she felt an instant change within herself on July 19, when she chose not to back down but move forward after seeing a group of people approaching with sticks and firebombs in their hands. "I realised these couldn't be students—these were people intent on harming innocent, unarmed citizens on the streets. Despite being extremely sensitive to any form of violence, I decided to confront the situation."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

What changes does the actress want to see the interim government making? — "I want to see a country that ensures safety for all its citizens, particularly on the roads, where frequent accidents claim many lives. Second, our poorly structured systems need urgent upgrades. Last but not least, I envision a technologically advanced Bangladesh. If we want to compete globally, we must have the ability to do so. The young generation, who have opened new avenues for us, must be provided with all the resources and accessibility they need to elevate the country to an international level."

The actress, known for her humble nature, feels that her contribution pales in comparison to what others did. While the students were managing traffic, Safa supported them by providing food and water. "I did my best to stand by those who, on behalf of the nation, fought for their rights. When they stood on the roads in extreme heat or rain, I could relate to their struggle, as we endure similar conditions during shoots. Their smiles made me feel that it was a lifetime achievement."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The actress returned to shooting after a long break on August 20. She noted that the industry, like many other sectors, is going through a tough time. "Many people depend on this industry for their livelihood. Although it is slowly regaining its rhythm, the main challenge at the moment is people are not willing to invest. Also, the small screen sector, in particular, needs many changes. For instance, we don't have any paperwork procedure before we take on a project, which is a mandatory task for other sectors. Implementing a systematic approach is now essential."