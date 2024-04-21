Farooki’s ‘Something Like an Autobiography’ lands UK’s Channel 4 deal

Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and his wife, actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, have reached a new milestone as their film "Something Like an Autobiography" has been selected by Channel 4 for broadcast in the UK.

The film's world premiere took place at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival, where it competed in the esteemed Jiseok category. "Something Like an Autobiography" was also featured at the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival in the South Asian icon segment.

Centred on a Dhaka-based married couple– filmmaker Farhan, portrayed by Farooki himself, and actor Tithi, played by Tisha– the narrative explores their journey amidst societal pressure to start a family. As Tithi's pregnancy progresses, an unexpected incident sheds light on contemporary Bangladeshi society's realities.

Drawing inspiration from Kurosawa Akira's memoir by the same name, the film's title offers a glimpse into the real lives of Farooki and Tisha, a renowned celebrity couple in Bangladesh who hold significant stature in the country's film industry.

Expressing his sentiments, Farooki shared to Variety, "This is a special film for me and Tisha. Personal, embarrassing and rewarding at the same time. I am happy the film will be seen by the Channel 4 audience. Hope they will be able to connect with the universal theme although portrayed through local details."

Produced by Redoan Rony for the Bangladeshi streaming platform Chorki, with co-production support from Nina Lath, Anna Katchko, and Tisha, the film forms part of Chorki's ambitious "Ministry of Love" project, comprising 12 films.

Redoan Rony, Chorki's CEO, expressed delight at Channel 4's decision and said "Channel 4 is an esteemed broadcaster. We are glad that they chose to showcase our film to their audience. Chorki always wants to make quality films and series. This is a clear sign we are moving in the right direction."

"Something Like an Autobiography" is set to be featured at the upcoming Sydney Film Festival, marking another milestone for Farooki and Tisha's collaboration.

Looking ahead, Farooki's next project, "To Hell With Love", a Hindi and English-language romance set in the UK, has garnered attention following its participation in India's Cinevesture International Film Festival's project market.