Celebrating Bengali-language films: The legacy of ‘Amar Bhashar Cholochitro’

"Where else would you be able to enjoy classics and recent flicks for Tk 50, which would usually cost Tk 300-500 in cinemas?" asked Maliha Tasnim, a Master's student at Dhaka University, whom I met yesterday at the screening of Zahir Raihan's directorial "Kokhono Asheni" (1961).

It was the first day of the 22nd rendition of "Amar Bhashar Cholochitro 1430", organised by the Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS). Following tradition, the programme venue—TSC at Dhaka University premises—gracefully adorned its annual cinematic ambience with vibrant posters of Bengali classics placed across its expanse. Featuring 20 Bengali-language films from the East and the West, this year's event will run from February 12 to February 16.

When Maliha first attended the event back in 2019, she did not have much knowledge about Bengali cinema. However, the annual festival provided an opportunity to delve into classics and explore the artistry of Bengali-language movies anew. With this very purpose in mind, "Amar Bhashar Cholochitro" was conceived to commemorate the martyrs of the language movement of 1952, who dedicated their lives to the Bengali language and to promote the art of Bengali films, amongst all. Open to all, the festival draws a diverse crowd of enthusiastic viewers and celebrities each year.

Dhaka University Pro-VC (Education) Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar inaugurated the latest edition of "Amar Bhashar Cholochitro".

This year's festival was inaugurated in the presence of Dhaka University Pro-VC (Education) Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar; renowned director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury; Habiba Rahman, assistant professor, Department of Television, Film, and Photography, University of Dhaka; Biplob Mostafiz, former president at DUFS and former general secretary at the Bangladesh Federation of Film Societies, amongst others.

In his address, Dr Sitesh Chandra said, "The Dhaka University Film Society has been organising this event since 2002. The films selected for this year tell stories of our culture, history, and society."

The first day of the event kicked off with a lineup of films, both old and new, including Zahir Raihan's "Kokhono Asheni", followed by Tareque Masud's "Ontorjatra" (2005), Proshoon Rahman's "Dear Satyajit" (2022), and Shyam Benegal's "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" (2023). Director Proshoon Rahman was present during the screening of his film, while Nusraat Faria, Divya Jyoti, and other members of the cast attended the screening of their film "Mujib".

Over the years, DUFS has expanded the event on a larger scale with each edition, organising interactive discussions and dialogues with eminent stars alongside movie screenings. Asif Mahmud Mahee, a Criminology major at Dhaka University, shared his experience of meeting Anjan Dutt back in 2020 at the festival when he came to attend the screening of his film "Finally Bhalobasha". Asif said, "Only at Dhaka University would you decide to watch a movie on a random day and suddenly find Anjan Dutt walking through the doors of TSC. It was surreal."

"Amar Bhashar Cholochitro" has solidified its presence with a dedicated space to showcase its posters and decorate TSC yearly with vibrant banners and handmade posters. Occasionally, a few youngsters can be seen walking up and down TSC, announcing into paper cones the next film. At the dedicated ticket counter managed by members of DUFS, one can find all the information about the screenings and meet the organisers of this flagship event.

Rokonuzzaman Toha, a general member of DUFS who has been helping to organise the event for the last five years, said, "This is an opportunity to come and watch the films you hear your parents talk about all the time. Every year, we try to do something new for the viewers."

Right outside the auditorium where films are being screened, a crowd surrounds a popcorn and coffee corner sponsored by bKash– a new addition to this year's event to offer light refreshments with movies. Although the sole payment method of bKash for purchases posed a hindrance to some students, others received it as a nice touch.

The festival will feature many recent films such as Mosharraf Karim starrer "Hubba", Chayanika Chowdhury's "Prohelika", Mostofoa Sarwar Farooki's directoial "Something Like an Autobiography", and many others. Each screening will provide an opportunity to view timeless masterpieces alongside newer films and engage in live discussions with the films' cast and creators. Teertha Protim Das, president of DUFS, said, "The small-scale event that was initiated 22 years ago has turned into such a big festival of Bengali language films solely due to the selfless and tireless efforts of our people."

The five-day event will continue until February 16 at TSC, University of Dhaka. This year's programme is being organised with the assistance of bKash, Bangladesh Protidin, Bangla Tribune, Jaaz Multimedia, and Bangladesh Film Archive, marking yet another chapter in the enduring legacy of the flagship event.

