Reaction to ‘Autobiography’ in Mumbai overwhelms Farooki

The film in which director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki himself appears on-screen from behind the camera (his usual job) for the first time can be said to be special. Then again, at the end of the day, how good or bad a film is, depends on the story and acting. For now, the glimpse of how he is as an actor is being perceived.

Farooki also directed the film "Something Like an Autobiography", where he acts opposite his wife, actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha. It was screened at the Busan International Film Festival on October 8 and accumulated praise in spite of not winning any award.

A similar reaction ensued in the ongoing Mumbai Film Festival – Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. It participated in the 'Icons: South Asia' category and has already been screened twice. Farooki informed that both the theatres had been full of audiences both times, "I was overwhelmed by the reaction of the audiences and they even showed enthusiasm while asking questions, at the end of the show. It almost made me tear up."

On Monday night, the director said, "If love could be tied down then we would have gathered all the love we received throughout the two days in Mumbai and brought it back home. Today was our second show and we have a full house too! Receiving full hearts is far more important to me and Mumbai gave me just that. Love you, Mumbai."

Director Farooki has also pulled a rare stunt for this film – he added a fresh new ending to it even though it had already been premiered. After the completion of the film, it was also screened at a festival, and the trailer also hit the internet. However, a new ending suddenly appeared in his mind and he decided to film it on October 26 after returning from Busan and then interchanged the ending.

Regarding this newly filmed ending, Tisha said, "I married a crazy man and worked with a crazy director. Now I am enjoying the punishment. He simply had to film the new ending even though the movie had premiered at a film festival."

Farooki shared a funny experience of the Mumbai festival which took place accidentally and added, "An interesting experiment took place today (October 30). The first show in Mumbai (October 28) screened the ending I shot five days ago and the hall was full. I think today we were going to show the same version but they mistakenly showed the previous version. I didn't know that. But the audience response seems to be the same. The same love, same passion! I want to become strong with this love, I want to achieve the impossible."

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is nonetheless far more excited to showcase "Something Like an Autobiography" to Bangladeshi audiences.

Actors including Iresh Zaker, Sharaf Ahmed Zibon, and Dolly Zahur amongst others are featured in the film. "Something Like an Autobiography" is a part of the 12 films from the umbrella project "Ministry of Love" under the OTT platform Chorki.