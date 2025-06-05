Shilpakala Academy to host ‘Ananda Utsab’ this Eid

Marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is set to host "Ananda Utsab" at the Nandan Mancha of the academy. Supported by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the programme will take place on Friday, 6 June, at 7pm.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Adviser to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, will attend the event as chief guest.

The evening will open with a Qawwali performance by Samir Kawal and his ensemble. This will be followed by solo performances by vocalists Atiya Anisha and Parsha Mahjabeen Purnee.

Angel Noor will then present a selection of songs, including "Jodi Abar", "Teel", and "Amay Proshno Kore".

Next, Mithun Chakra will perform "Shopno Jabe Bari", "Shada Shada Kala Kala", and "Shampanwala".

The evening will conclude with a performance by the band Avash. In addition, a henna corner will be set up for attendees.

The event is open to all.