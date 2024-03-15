Theatre & Arts
'The School for Wives' returns to Shilpakala Academy

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Mar 15, 2024
Photos: Collected

Last year marked the debut staging of "The School for Wives" at the Courtyard of Alliance Française de Dhaka, directed by Ashish Khondker. Drawing inspiration from Molière's renowned social comedy of the identical title, the production captivated audiences with its wit and charm.

Following its successful debut, the play graced the stage of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in the same year. Now, returning to BSA this year, the acclaimed production has once again captured the spotlight. 

The studio version of the one-hour-long play will be available for viewing at the Space and Acting Research Centre, promising audiences another opportunity to experience the show, informed director Ashish Khondker.

The theatrical event will occur at BSA's Experimental Theatre Hall on March 24, from 7:30pm to 8:30pm.

The play showcases the bustling Parisian street corner – the wealthy old man Arnolphe's house. The fifty-two-year-old man comes back home after a ten-day absence, having taken on the new identity of Monsieur de la Souche. His friend Chrysalde holds differing views, notably regarding Arnolphe's intention to seclude his ward, Agnès, in a convent to preserve her innocence and obedience to marriage. He has been grooming Angnès since she was six years old, in the hope that one day she will be his wife. 

The play proceeds to what happens after that, and if Arnolphe succeeds in his motif. 

Mohammad Amin, Toto Tuni, Abul Fazal, Masud Rana, Kinshuk Khan, Iftikhar Palash, Manisha Archie, and Sangita Barai are amongst the actors who have portrayed various characters in the play. Besides directing the play, Ashish Khondker has also handled the translation and design of the play.

The School for Wives bengali adaptation, Ashish Khondker, Shilpakala Academy, Alliance Française
push notification