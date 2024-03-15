Kiran Rao reveals her role in Aamir Khan's divorce with Reena Dutta

In a recent revelation that has sparked intrigue amongst Bollywood enthusiasts, filmmaker Kiran Rao, who was previously married to superstar Aamir Khan, shed light on the origins of their relationship. Rao disclosed that, contrary to popular belief, their romantic involvement did not commence during the filming of the iconic movie "Lagaan". Instead, it blossomed post-Aamir's divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta.

Speaking candidly in an interview with Zoom, Kiran Rao clarified misconceptions surrounding the genesis of her relationship with Aamir Khan. She emphasised that their connection did not manifest during the production of "Lagaan", where she served as an assistant director. Rao elucidated that their paths converged during the filming of "Swades" in 2004, coinciding with Aamir's upcoming project, "Mangal Pandey", for which he was scouting locations.

Rao reminisced, "Aamir and I actually got together during 'Swades' because he was going to be shooting 'Mangal Pandey', and they were recceing in and around where we were shooting 'Swades'." She elaborated on their initial interactions, revealing that they reconnected while shooting commercials together and gradually developed a close bond. Contrary to assumptions, Rao clarified that their burgeoning romance did not instigate Aamir's divorce from Reena Dutta, stressing that their relationship began post-divorce.

Reflecting on her stint during the production of "Lagaan", Kiran Rao disclosed that despite being part of the project, her interactions with Aamir Khan were limited due to logistical reasons. She revealed, "On 'Lagaan', I barely had any interaction with him because he had his own make-up artiste. I was dealing with most of the other actors." Rao emphasised that their relationship during the filming of "Lagaan" was amicable, but she had her own circle and was romantically involved with someone else at the time.

The duo, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, officially began dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2005. Their union was blessed with a son, Azad, born in 2011. Despite their separation in 2021, Aamir and Kiran have maintained an amicable relationship, often seen together at various events and continuing to collaborate professionally. Recently, Kiran Rao was also seen at Aamir's daughter Ira Khan's wedding in January.