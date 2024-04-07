Kiran Rao opens up on divorce with Aamir Khan, cites reason behind it

Following the success of her directorial venture "Laapaata Ladies", Kiran Rao, who co-produced the film with her former spouse Aamir Khan, finds herself in the limelight again. Having married in 2005 and separated in 2021, Kiran recently opened up in an interview with Brut India, shedding light on her perspective towards divorce and the societal pressures placed on women post-marriage.

Reflecting on their relationship, Kiran revealed, "Aamir and I resided together for a year before our marriage, primarily influenced by parental expectations. Despite societal norms dictating marriage as an esteemed institution, we recognised the importance of individuality within it." She emphasised the societal significance attached to marriage, especially concerning children, acknowledging its role in shaping perceptions.

Addressing the often-overlooked burdens placed on women within marriages, Kiran stressed, "Marriage can often suffocate women, burdening them with the responsibility of household management and family cohesion."

However, she expressed her comfort with the decision to separate, citing her and Aamir's enduring mutual respect and love, which remained intact post-divorce. Kiran emphasised her need for independence and personal growth, a sentiment supported by Aamir.

Kiran's recent cinematic endeavour, "Laapataa Ladies," set in the fictitious state of Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, narrates the tale of brides Phool and Pushpa, inadvertently switched during a train journey.

The film, a collaboration between Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions, and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions, hit theatres on March 1, garnering acclaim for its unique narrative and direction.