India nominates ‘Laapataa Ladies’ for Oscars 2025

India has chosen Kiran Rao's comedy, "Laapataa Ladies", as its official submission for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

This Hindi-language movie, which had its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, edged out "All We Imagine As Light" by Payal Kapadia. Kapadia's film, initially viewed as the favourite following its critical success and Grand Jury Prize win at Cannes, lost out to Rao's film in the Oscar race selection.

However, Kiran Rao's film has won over audiences on the festival circuit with its crowd-pleasing appeal. This lighthearted satire tells the story of Jaya (Pratibha Ranta) and Phool (Nitanshi Goel), two young brides who, covered by matching red wedding veils, board the same cross-country train in India on their way to their respective weddings.

A mix-up causes the two women to be switched, sending them to the wrong ceremonies and setting off a series of comedic and life-altering events. The film's international distribution rights were acquired by Yash Raj Films, with "Laapataa Ladies" premiering on Netflix India following its theatrical release in the country.

India, despite its deep-rooted and vibrant film history, has faced challenges in gaining recognition at the Oscars. Over the years, only three Indian films have secured nominations for Best International Feature, each decade apart: Mehboob Khan's "Mother India" in 1957, Mira Nair's "Salaam Bombay" in 1988, and Ashutosh Gowariker's "Lagaan" in 2001.

While SS Rajamouli's Telugu-language blockbuster "RRR" wasn't selected for submission in the Best International Feature category, it made history last year by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, marking a milestone for Indian cinema.